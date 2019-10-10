Is a multivitamin necessary?

We all eat healthy, right? Well, at least we try to eat healthy.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), every adult needs to take in two to three cups of vegetables and one and a half to two cups of fruit every day. But in our fast-paced, on-the-go lifestyles that does not always happen. Processed foods are so inexpensive, readily available and fast. The CDC also states that 87% of adults dont reach that goal for veggies and 76% fall short with fruit. That is the majority of the population.

The first thing we need to do is try to take steps in that direction, incorporating more fruits and vegetables into our everyday nutritional habits. Sometimes, however, we must admit that will not happen. That is where a multivitamin can help.

The nutrients we miss in our diet can be supplemented through a daily multivitamin. This ensures the body gets the vitamins and minerals that it needs  the ones missing from what we are eating.

Taking a multivitamin and making sure we get those nutrients can lower our risk for heart disease, stroke, cancer and many other health problems. Fueling your body properly can also boost your immunity, keep your hair, skin and nails healthy, and increase your energy.

The vitamins found in a standard multivitamin are water-soluble. This means that your body absorbs what it needs and any excess vitamins just travel through your system and are eliminated. Because of this, nutrient rich foods and a multivitamin must be consumed daily to keep the supply of vitamins and minerals coming. Taking a daily multivitamin, along with incorporating more fresh fruits and vegetables into your daily routine can keep you feeling better, longer. That is definitely something that is important to all of us.

A pharmacist can assist patients in selecting a multi-vitamin that suits their individual nutritional needs, as well as to counsel patients on potential risks for drugmicronutrient interactions.

Chistina Hart, Pharm.D, is a pharmacist at MediCenter Pharmacy in Jackson.