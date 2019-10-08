DAR Surpasses One Million Members Since its Founding: John Guild Chapter Marks Milestone and Performs a Day of Service

Jackson, Mo  On Saturday, October 5, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) surpassed ONE MILLION total members who have joined the organization since its founding in 1890. The DAR is a womens service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War.

The John Guild DAR Chapter, based in Jackson, Mo has grown to 102 active members, the highest level of membership since the chapter began in 1914. Recently, the chapter celebrated this membership milestone and the DAR Day of Service by volunteering at the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center to preserve local history. Members were trained to scan early Cape Girardeau County marriage records.

Throughout John Guilds 105-year history, its membership has included many remarkable women from the local community.

Joyce Peerman joined the chapter in 1975 during the excitement of the Bicentennial. She wanted to honor her family and her ancestor, Anthony Dibrell, who served as a private during the Revolutionary War. Joyce was a pioneer in the field of newspaper journalism in Southeast Missouri, both as a female newspaper owner/editor and columnist for more than three decades. She has supported many DAR initiatives during her 44 years of membership, and at the age of 98, she is still a proud member of the chapter today.

Beth Biri joined the DAR as a Junior Member in 2003. Beth leads the chapter as regent while working full-time and raising her daughter Isabella. It is the family connection that Beth enjoys the most. I love spending time with my mother, my grandmother, and my daughter, and DAR gives us the opportunity to serve our community together.

Janet Bockting joined DAR five years ago at the suggestion of chapter member Cheryl Cook. Today, she is a dedicated volunteer at the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, a project she discovered as the chapter chair of the Service to America Committee. I wanted to serve my community, and through my involvement with DAR, I found a way to give back. Janet is encouraging more chapter members to volunteer at the Archive Center, and initiated the recent DAR Day of Service project.

These are just three of the one million women who have joined DAR since 1890. Each DAR member has a unique story, but all share a passion for historic preservation, education and patriotism and a dedication to her local community.

The John Guild DAR Chapter focuses much of its efforts on recognizing DAR Good Citizens, volunteering in the community, and honoring veterans. The chapter encourages women interested in DAR membership to visit www.dar.org or contact Morgan Lake, chapter registrar, at morganlake@mac.com.

# # #

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. For more than 125 years, the DAR has strived to bring awareness to the honorable sacrifices and enduring legacy of all patriots who fought for Americas freedom. Through the DAR Genealogical Research System (www.dar.org/GRS), the public can access a free database of information amassed by the DAR about these patriots. DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical womens service organization with more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. DAR members passionately carry out the timeless mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. To learn more about the work of todays DAR, visit www.dar.org.