Prayer 10-9-19

Cape city applies for state aid to finish Veterans Memorial DriveCape Girardeau city officials have applied for state funding to complete the final two sections of Veterans Memorial Drive in a move that could involve a design-build approach. City officials hope to take advantage of Gov. Mike Parsons new...
Dare to Dream: Annual NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner set for Oct. 19; educator Gretchen A. Haynes Woods to give keynote speechWith a theme of Dare to Dream, Cape Girardeau NAACP president Pat Thompson-McBride said this years Freedom Fund Dinner will bridge the gap between NAACP and the community. The event is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference...
Jackson police officers honored for helping man caught in flash floodA Jackson motorist thought he could cross a low-water bridge during a recent flash flood, but instead found himself trapped in his pickup truck and swept a half-mile downstream. Two Jackson police officers received meritorious service awards...
Gibson Center to team up with local churches for south-side cleanup initiativeCongregation members from Soulful Harvest Ministries and True Vine Ministries are teaming up with Gibson Recovery Center staff and clients to pick up trash and mow lawns in Cape Girardeaus south side. The volunteers will gather at 8 a.m. Oct. 26...
Fired police dispatcher sues former Miner, Mo., police chief, cityA fired Miner, Missouri, police dispatcher has filed a federal lawsuit against the former police chief and the city, alleging sex and age discrimination and wrongful termination. The termination of Laura Adams of Benton, Missouri, was a factor in...
Highway patrol: Wrong-way crash result of medical issue2A wrong-way crash on Interstate 55 involving a Scott County deputy Sunday occurred because the officer had a medical issue, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Deputy Jason Vishe, 34, of Sikeston, Missouri, was driving southbound in...
Cape police investigating disturbance, shots fired Sunday morning1Cape Girardeau police responded to a report of a disturbance and shots fired early Sunday at Broadway and Ellis Street. The incident was reported at 1:25 a.m. In a text message to the Southeast Missourian, police Sgt. Joey Hann said a crowd...
Cape council eyes ban on tobacco sales to people younger than 218Cape Girardeau City Council members may prohibit anyone younger than 21 from buying tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes. Council members Monday instructed city staff to research a possible city ordinance to impose such a restriction...
Scott County deputy crashes, driving wrong way on I-55; second such crash involving a deputy in just over a yearA Scott County deputy, who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 55, was injured early Sunday in a crash while driving his patrol car. It was the second wrong-way crash involving a deputy from the sheriffs department in just over a year. Deputy...
Jackson Aldermen approve construction of East Main Street/Shawnee Boulevard roundaboutMotorists planning to use East Main Street in Jackson to access Interstate 55 next spring to avoid highway construction at the I-55/U.S. 61 interchange could face major road construction on that route as well, at least for a few weeks. The Jackson...
Jackson Homecomers to remain in same location, on same days next yearDespite recent requests by several uptown Jackson merchants to either adjust the hours or location of the citys annual Homecomers celebration, members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen indicated Monday night they are not inclined to make any changes...
Linda Sadler: Im a perfect example of how important mammograms areWhen Linda Sadler of Anna, Illinois, went in for her routine mammogram at SoutheastHEALTH this past spring, she didnt anticipate having any problems. Although her mother had breast cancer when she was younger, Sadlers own mammograms during the...
Southeast Missourian earns 41 awards from Missouri Press AssociationThe Southeast Missourian stacked up 41 awards during the 2019 Missouri Press Associations Better Newspaper Contest, in which the newspaper was lauded for investigative reporting, breaking news coverage, design and photography. The contest divides...
SEMO provides new minor in Spanish for the health professions1Southeast Missouri State University health care students now have an opportunity to earn a new minor in Spanish. The program prepares students to discuss health matters with Spanish-speaking patients, potentially assisting a population that has...
Most read 10/7/19Business Notebook: Stooges for sale, saying goodbye to local legend Mike Shain1The Cape Girardeau office of the Better Business Bureau, serving Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, presented its annual TORCH Awards at a reception Thursday night at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Two Cape Girardeau...
Poodles, steins and popcorn: Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest closes with finale SaturdayWith hints of kettle popcorn wafting in the breeze, pooches of all breeds and their owners were lining up on High Street for the pet parade Saturday during the finale of this years Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest. Being part of the parade was a...
Whos hot: 5 Kiwanis Chili Cook-off entries ranked by taste2My tastebuds got quite a workout Saturday during the third annual Kiwanis Chili Cook-off at the Osage Centre. I wouldnt call myself a food expert, but I do know my way around the kitchen, buffets and festivals. I know what tastes good. Event...
Southeast Missouri Symphony season opens with violinist Cho-Liang Lin: What you need to knowSoutheast Missouri Symphonys gala season opening concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday will highlight the talents of visiting violinist Cho-Liang Lin and 60 Southeast Missouri State University students throughout the course of three main works:...
Most read 10/5/19Women for Trump co-chair champions President's success48At only 27 years of age, Madison Gesiotto's resume is impressive. Attorney, Miss Ohio USA winner, political columnist and Fox News contributor. She can now add National Women for Trump co-chair to her vitae. Gesiotto was in town Thursday to speak at...
Blunt believes House 'ready to move' on impeachment19ST. LOUIS -- Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt expects a "partisan exercise" as the House considers whether to impeach President Donald Trump but said his pivotal Senate committee is focused on "putting the facts together." Blunt is a member of the...
Social media posts play out in Scott County discrimination case4An attorney for Scott County government and Sheriff Wes Drury wants a judge to prevent a plaintiffs lawyer in a sex discrimination case from asking questions about sexist and vulgar Facebook posts shared by the countys presiding commissioner. In...
Home run: Couple weds at Capaha Field in honor of veteran CapahaBaseball fanatics Matt and Sarah Schellingerhout tied the knot Sept. 21, but it wasnt the typical venue some may imagine for a wedding. In honor of Sarahs late father, Ron Michel, Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau was chosen as the chapel. Michel...
Most read 10/3/19Hacked social media account leads to Jackson school threatJackson police are investigating a Tuesday night incident in which a post on a social media account indicated a potential firearms threat at Jackson High School. According to Jackson schools public information officer Merideth Pobst, a post...
Most read 10/2/19Former prosecutor says Russell Bucklew's death was a 'stark contrast' to that of his victim3The State of Missouri executed Russell Bucklew on Tuesday, 23 years after violent episodes left a man dead. Bucklew was declared dead at 6:23 p.m. at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, after authorities...