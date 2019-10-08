*Menu
NAVY SEABEE Veterans, Chapter Island X-5

User-submitted story by Thomas M. Meyer
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
NAVY SEABEE Veterans, Chapter Island X-5, gathered in front of the Missouri National Veterans Memorial Wall in Perryville, MO to recognize our 85 NAVY SEABEES listed that died during the Vietnam War.

