A Look Back

By Sharon Sanders
Monday, October 7, 2019
(G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)

Louis Perkins, 750 W. Rodney Drive in Cape Girardeau, is shown with 16 pumpkins weighing an aggregate of 200 pounds, taken from one vine in his garden in October 1958. The largest of the collection weighed 25 pounds. Perkins didnt plant the pumpkin seed that caused all this. It came up voluntarily and covered most of the rear of his lot.