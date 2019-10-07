A League of Their Own
Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian
Young at Heart Bowling League provides camaraderie and competition for people 55+
Jim Long, resident of Jackson, began bowling while attending high school in Ferguson, Missouri. Although he says he didnt enjoy school because he wrote words backward and in those days, teachers didnt know how to help students who struggled in this way, there was a bowling alley called Weber Lanes across the street from his high school. While working at McDonnell Douglas building the F-4 Phantom II aircrafts flown during the Vietnam War and working at a motorcycle shop as a mechanic, that was where he learned to bowl.
Although Long moved around throughout his childhood due to his fathers job with an oil company, he moved to Jackson 48 years ago because he fell in love with a woman from Southeast Missouri. The couple was married for nearly five decades before she passed away in July 2019. A heavy bracelet full of charms he bought her throughout those 48 years documents their life together.
Bowling was an activity the two enjoyed participating in together; this was how Long joined the Young at Heart Bowling League at Jackson Lanes in Jackson. Its a league dedicated to people who are 55 years old or older with any amount of bowling experience.
You talk to everybody; were like a big family. Everybody has a good time, and thats what the main thing is, Long says of the league. Its just enjoyable.
Its a league that has been a staple of the bowling alley for so long no one quite knows when it first began. Eddie Craft, owner of Jackson Lanes, who first began bowling at the alley in Jackson when he was 14 years old and remembers the Young at Heart Bowling League taking place then, estimates the league has been going on since the early 1970s. Craft, who has owned Jackson Lanes for three years and is a fan of Oldies music, plays the Oldies station for the Young at Heart bowlers each Wednesday when they bowl. He jokes a few of them get a little carried away when he plays Elvis.
Crafts care for each of the bowlers is apparent in the way he jokingly interacts with them and then imparts interesting details about each persons life when they get back to bowling.
Sign up for Daily Headlines
Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.
Ive always enjoyed people. Im a people person, and Ive always enjoyed working with this group here, Craft says. Im a big fan of just bowling in general, so to me, this helps them number one, [have] camaraderie, number two, [get] exercise, and number three, it makes them live. It just gives them something to do, get them out of the house, and they enjoy each other. That makes me happy.
There are currently 11 four-person teams in the league, which meets each Wednesday at 1 p.m. for 31 weeks, beginning the third week of August. At the end of the league each year, the organization holds a banquet at which the prize money is given out to the best bowlers of the year.
We just have lots of fun, and it doesnt make any difference if you bowl good or not, your teammates will rag ya like me, but your teammates will [also] encourage you, says Marilyn Landewee, who has been a part of the Young at Heart Bowling League for three years and is currently the president of the league. She plays on a team called the Alleycats. And if you want help, ask your teammates, or theyll get somebody who can help you.
Sam Conrad is one of those people who could help new bowlers improve their game. Conrad, resident of Cape Girardeau, says at 88 years old, he is one of the oldest bowlers in the league. Although he has never bowled a perfect game, he once bowled a score of 298, just two points away from a perfect 300.
When I got up there the tenth frame, I could not see. I took deep breaths. Everyone told me take your time, but I left two pins, he recalls.
Conrad says he always stands in the same spot when he bowls and has stood there for years: five boards off center, throwing the ball over the second dart on the right hand side of the lane.
Its a good sport, Conrad says. And when youre by yourself, youve got something to do and people to be with, and everyone has fun.
Interested in joining a bowling league for seniors?
The Young at Heart Bowling League meets every Wednesday for 31 weeks beginning the third week of August at 1 p.m. at Jackson Lanes, 304 East Monroe Street in Jackson. Three games are played for $10 each week. For more information or to sign up, contact Jackson Lanes owner Eddie Craft at (573) 243-2303. Although the league has already started, new teams and bowlers are welcome to join at any time.
West Park Lanes at 354 South Silver Springs Road #6386 in Cape Girardeau hosts The Senior Lunch and Bowl each Monday year-round at 11:30 a.m., for people aged 50+. The event costs $4 for a lunch of a hamburger, french fries and a drink and $7 for two games of individual bowling. The second Monday of each month, lunch is complimentary. Bowlers do not have to attend each week to be part of this event.
West Park Lanes also hosts The OWLS (Older, Wiser, Livelier Seniors) Senior League on Thursdays at 1 p.m. for 30 weeks beginning the last week of August. This league is for teams of four whose members are aged 50+. For more information about Lunch and Bowl or The OWLS, or to sign up for The OWLS, contact West Park Lanes manager Darryl James at (573) 334-1047.
More to explore
-
New judges trained, sanitation workers needed for Cape County primaryCape Girardeau County is hiring to make sure COVID-19 doesn't interfere with the Aug. 4 primary election. On Thursday, the county trained 18 new election judges to take the place of veteran employees who said they don't feel comfortable working...
-
Valedictorians lead the Class of 2020Text by Nicolette Baker Madison Long, Gideon High School Top of her class at Gideon High School, Madison Long participated in National Honor Society, Beta Club, volleyball, softball, cheerleading, math field days and the sophomore pilgrimage. She...
-
Cape Girardeau police K-9 Dallas mourned, honored by law enforcement3Dozens of law enforcement personnel and multiple area K-9 units gathered Friday morning outside of LaCroix Pet Hospital in Cape Girardeau to pay their final respects to Cape Girardeau police K-9 Dallas. Dallas was escorted into the veterinarian...
-
Grant money available for qualified COVID-impacted Show Me State nonprofitsUp to $22 million is available for eligible Missouri not-for-profit groups helping communities respond to COVID-19. "Missouri nonprofits have been a lifeline for many Missourians throughout the (pandemic)," Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday. "This...
-
Fourteen new coronavirus cases reported in Cape Co.Cape Girardeau County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Friday. The new cases bring the county's total case count to 549, with 360 recoveries and three deaths. Of the new cases, three were reported in the Cape Girardeau, four in Jackson and seven...
-
Warrants issued in Monday homicideWarrants have been issued naming a pair of Cape Girardeau men in connection with the murder Monday morning of Anthony Miller, 21, also of Cape Girardeau. The warrants for Brandon M. Pratt, 32, and Clarence J. Smith, 28, were issued on by the Cape...
-
-
Rehder, Swan trade barbs in negative Missouri Senate race ads21The Holly Rehder-Kathy Swan GOP race for Missouris Senate District 27 seat has turned ugly with a little over a week to go before the Aug. 4 primary election. I cant remember a race when weve had such similar candidates, said Laura Hatcher,...
-
Gov. Parson meets with local leaders, law enforcement ahead of special session on violent crime3In the wake of a shortened state legislative session due to the coronavirus, Missouri lawmakers are now preparing to reconvene Monday for a special session focused on one issue violent crime. One of six gubernatorial visits with law enforcement...
-
Cape County's jobless rate falls below 7% as economy reopens1Cape Girardeau Countys unemployment rate fell 2 percentage points in June as Missouris economy continued to reopen after many businesses closed in April and May during the COVID-19 pandemic. Data released Thursday by the Missouri Department of...
-
Gift bags show appreciation for Cape Girardeau City, County police1Kim Swartz did not expect such an outpouring when she put up a Facebook post asking for donations to show some appreciation to Cape Girardeau law enforcement. Instead of the modest donations she anticipated, Swartz wound up with more than $10,000...
-
Eight-month-old Cape boy receives lifesaving liver transplant3Kingstons mom, Alanna Riddle, describes him as a happy, bubbly 8-month-old. He loves anything soft and cuddly, and loves watching Charlies Colorforms City on Netflix. He loves to laugh and play with his dad, and he loves cuddles with his mom....
-
Cape County commissioners approve coronavirus reimbursementsThe Cape Girardeau County Commission acted on several routine business items Thursday, including reimbursement of expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The commissioners approved the following reimbursements to be paid out of the countys...
-
Scott County reports 12 new coronavirus cases, Cape reports eightSeveral counties in the region reported a few new COVID-19 cases Thursday, while Scott and Cape Girardeau counties reported higher increases. Twelve new cases were reported in Scott County on Thursday. The countys health department reports a...
-
Lynwood Christian Academy to begin classes in August4As many schools discuss reopening plans for the fall, a new private K-8 school will be opening in Cape Girardeau. Lynwood Christian Academy is an extension of the ministry of Lynwood Baptist Church and places a permanent location for the former...
-
Voters to decide on Medicaid expansion in August9Should Medicaid coverage be expanded to include thousands of Missourians who are currently not eligible for the medical assistance program? That question will be put to Missouri voters next month in the form of Amendment 2, the Medicaid Expansion...
-
Jackson schools safety manager says reopening never been as complicatedJackson School District associate superintendent Keenan Kinder will begin his 24th year in public education when the district reopens for classes Aug. 24. It is safe to say Kinder, nor any educator, has ever seen anything as complicated as getting...
-
Looking for the helpers? Here you goThe pandemic increased the need for services provided by Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri, said Susan McDowell, chief programs officer. "From mental health services to parenting education and support, bolstering our communities...
-
Local private schools prepare for in-person classes in the fallNearly a month prior to start of fall classes, local private schools are finalizing plans to bring students back to classrooms amid the coronavirus. At Notre Dame Regional High School, classes will be held primarily face-to-face with an online...
-
Cape First Family Day to provide services, food, supplies this yearCape First Churchs annual Family Day will provide free resources to the community this year, communications pastor David Urzi said. In the past, Cape First has hosted a free demolition derby, he said, but this year it was agreed that providing...
-
Cape County reports increase in coronavirus recoveries WednesdayCape Girardeau County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, for a total of 527. Of those new cases, six were reported in the City of Cape Girardeau, two were from Jackson and four from elsewhere in the county. Sixty-six new recoveries were...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 7/23/20Approval of minutes n Minutes from July 20 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
-
-
Local News 7/22/20Jackson Municipal Band celebrates 100 yearsIn 1920, Albert Roloff recruited a group of boys who would become Jacksons municipal band, and now, 100 years later, the band is marking the occasion with a proclamation by Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs at the regular Thursday night concert and a...
-
Local News 7/22/20Coronavirus spikes requests for Cape County absentee ballotsA record number of Cape Girardeau County residents have asked for an absentee ballot for the Aug. 4 primary election. As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,463 requests to vote absentee have been received by the office of County Clerk Kara Clark Summers....
-
Most read 7/22/20Police request public assistance identifying 3 suspects in Monday morning homicide5Police have released photos of three suspects in a homicide committed early Monday morning in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive in Cape Girardeau. The photos were captured by a surveillance system at the scene of the homicide, according to a news...
-
Most read 7/22/20Drug trafficking charges filed against Cairo man possessing more than 400 grams of meth4A 23-year-old man is now in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail after being found in possession of a Glock 17 9mm firearm, a digital scale, nearly 40 grams of marijuana and more than 400 grams of methamphetamine. Demetrius L. McGee of Cairo,...
-
Cape commissioners hear more anti-mask complaints37Calling it their personal choice not to wear face masks in defiance of a countywide requirement to do so, several people appeared before the Cape Girardeau County Commission Monday asking the commissioners to reverse the mask order that went into...
-
Major case squad investigating shooting death of 21-year-old Cape Girardeau man8The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a Monday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old Cape Girardeau man dead. Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report of a subject shot in...
-
African American pastor does not support BLM, praises Cape police chief6Pastor Ben Porter is an African American pastor who does not support the Black Lives Matter organization. Porter, 52, has led Gateway Church of Cape Girardeau, along with wife Rose, since 2017. While he affirms the value of Black life, he does not...
-
Most read 7/20/20Mask order prompts 'unusual' interest in Cape County health board19A week ago, a required face-covering order issued by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center went into effect. By weeks end, the county election board was fielding multiple emails and taking phone calls from people who want to supplant and...
-
Most read 7/20/20Police investigate shooting; seek suspect5An investigation is underway into a shooting that injured one person Friday in Cape Girardeau. At approximately 9 p.m., police were notified suspects fired multiple rounds at a Chevrolet Tahoe that was stopped on Good Hope and Benton streets,...