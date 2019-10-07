Get Drumming

Many studies have shown drumming with others has an array of wide-ranging benefits. Participating in this activity can help reduce stress, boost the immune system and create a sense of community and connectedness with other drummers, to name just a few of its advantages.

And the best part: not only is cardio drumming good for you physically, it is also good for your mental health.

For example, drumming can help people with Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), those with neurological diseases such as Parkinsons disease and those who have had a stroke. In addition, drumming can create a natural high through increasing Alpha brain waves, helping you feel calm and relaxed; this can help people who suffer from mental illness, depression or anxiety. Drumming has also been shown to help people with addictions cope with negative emotions.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

You dont have to take our word for it, though: try a cardio drumming workshop for yourself at the TBY Health and Active Living Expo and see how fun exercise can be!

Rock out at a cardio drumming workshop at 10 a.m. at the TBY Health and Active Living Expo!

Presented by Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department