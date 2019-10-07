YOURE INVITED

TBY Active Living Expo | Wednesday, Oct. 9

Make plans to join TBY and the Southeast Missourian for the TBY Active Living Expo from 8 a.m. to noon at the Isle Casino Event Center, 777 Main Street in Cape Girardeau, on Wednesday, October 9.

Designed for active adults age 55+, the TBY Active Living Expo is a FREE lifestyle, health and active aging event featuring entertainment, demonstrations, refreshments, games, door prizes and a vendor expo!

Scheduled events include:

Entertainment by the Jerry Ford Combo from 11 a.m. to noon

Cardio Drumming with the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department

Scam Safety workshop with Cpl. Richard Couch of the Cape Girardeau Police Department

Smartphone Tips workshop with the Cape Career and Technology Center

Red Cross Blood Drive

A vendor expo featuring free health screenings and evaluations, including free cholesterol screenings with The Health & Wellness Center of Saint Francis Healthcare from 8 to 10 a.m. For accurate results, a 10-12 hour fast is required; while fasting, drink plenty of plain water and continue to take prescription medications with water only. Call (573) 331-5312 to pre-register.

Door prizes and giveaways, including a FitBit

Whether youre already retired or planning ahead for retirement, the TBY Active Living Expo is an opportunity to learn more about living life well during those years.

Admission is free  we cant wait to see you there!