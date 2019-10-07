TBY Active Living Expo returns Wednesday

Editorial

Returning this week is the TBY Active Living Expo at the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center.

TBY (also known as The Best Years) is the Southeast Missourians magazine geared toward a 50-plus age audience. Each month, our folks with the magazine bring you interesting stories, fun photos and unique perspectives.

The expo will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Nearly 30 vendors will be on hand. There will be workshops where you can learn everything from smartphone tips to avoiding scams. If youve always wanted to know how your local newspaper makes news decisions, youll want to attend the Is it News? workshop.

Main stage entertainment will include the Jerry Ford Combo and a cooking demonstration. The Red Cross will be on hand for its blood drive. Plus, youll want to be there at 8 a.m. as we post the colors and say the Pledge of Allegiance.

The event is free to attend. There will be door prizes throughout the day, which will culminate with the grand prize, a FitBit. You can learn more in this months edition of TBY, which is included in todays newspaper.

We look forward to seeing you Wednesday at the TBY Active Living Expo.