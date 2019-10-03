*Menu
Student Santas

User-submitted story by Jennifer Icaza-Gast
Thursday, October 3, 2019
Student Santas will be accepting letters post marked by December 1. Letters must include an address and a good call back telephone number. Also to be included.....Childs age and gender, a few items that the child would like, and a bit about his/her circumstances.....

Please mail letters to:

P.O. Box 641

Cape Girardeau, MO 63702

Student Santas has helped nearly 25,000 children and their families all across Missouri and surrounding states.

