Student Santas

More to explore
-
Ameren Missouri announces statewide solar project2Ameren Missouri is looking for sunny parking lots, rooftops and other open spaces across the state suitable locations for solar electric-generating equipment. The St. Louis-based utility company, which provides service in 64 Missouri counties and...
-
Social media posts play out in Scott County discrimination case3An attorney for Scott County government and Sheriff Wes Drury wants a judge to prevent a plaintiffs lawyer in a sex discrimination case from asking questions about sexist and vulgar Facebook posts shared by the countys presiding commissioner. In...
-
Home run: Couple weds at Capaha Field in honor of veteran CapahaBaseball fanatics Matt and Sarah Schellingerhout tied the knot Sept. 21, but it wasnt the typical venue some may imagine for a wedding. In honor of Sarahs late father, Ron Michel, Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau was chosen as the chapel. Michel...
-
Cape city receives federal grant to hire firefightersCape Girardeau has received a three-year, $330,775 federal grant to hire three more firefighters. In the future, the added manpower could lead to lower fire insurance costs for residents and businesses, fire chief Travis Hollis said Thursday. The...
-
-
Highway 25 in Cape County reduced for pavement workHighway 25 in Cape Girardeau County, from Jackson Trail to County Road 318, will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. The work will begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday...
-
Design-build teams submit proposals for Cape city hall project4Three design-build teams have submitted proposals to transform the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex into a new Cape Girardeau city hall. The project, budgeted at $12 million, would renovate the two downtown historic structures and construct an...
-
Hacked social media account leads to Jackson school threatJackson police are investigating a Tuesday night incident in which a post on a social media account indicated a potential firearms threat at Jackson High School. According to Jackson schools public information officer Merideth Pobst, a post...
-
Downtown Cape tailgate flea market newbie? Here are 4 things you need to knowThe Cape Girardeau Downtown Tailgate Flea Market comes around only two Sundays a year in May and October but organizers said the almost 7-year-old event garners an insane number of attendees. Between two parking lots, more than 150 vendors...
-
-
'Drive-through' being constructed at Perry County Recycling CenterPERRYVILLE, Mo. Construction is underway on a new drive-through facility at the Perry County Recycling Center county officials say will not only be a convenience for the public, but will also help the county reduce the cost of its recycling...
-
Tree-trimming contracts awarded for regionThe Missouri Highway Commission on Tuesday awarded several contracts for highway-related work in the Southeast Missouri region. Among them was a $225,000 contract to Steves Hauling & Excavating of Oak Ridge for tree trimming along Interstate 55...
-
-
Former prosecutor says Russell Bucklew's death was a 'stark contrast' to that of his victim3The State of Missouri executed Russell Bucklew on Tuesday, 23 years after violent episodes left a man dead. Bucklew was declared dead at 6:23 p.m. at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, after authorities...
-
Changing course: Advisory group sets sights on two pools in Cape8An advisory committee has changed course, setting its sights on two pool projects in Cape Girardeau instead of one. The ad hoc group Tuesday eyed a plan to construct an indoor leisure pool next to Jefferson Elementary School and renovate the...
-
River Ridge Winery celebrates 25 years: 'People recognize it and they appreciate it'1River Ridge Winery owner Rob Bullocks main goal Friday was to check sugar levels before harvesting the last Norton grape crop of the season Tuesday. For us, its really about wine, he said. The site is home to a 2,600-vine vineyard in...
-
Bids for work at Center Junction could be accepted starting in November1Pending approval by state highway officials in Jefferson City, Missouri, the final plans for the reconstruction of the Interstate 55/U.S. 61 interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson will be advertised for bids in early November. Were...
-
Notre Dame generates 'fourth-highest total ever' during annual activity weekThough down from last years record-breaking amount of $301,731 during the schools annual Activity Week, Notre Dame Regional High School interim principal Tim Garner said this years profit of $270,418 was the fourth-highest total ever. The...
-
Portion of Old Cape Road in Jackson to close for sewer workA section of Old Cape Road in Jackson will be temporarily closed starting today to allow work crews to connect the nearby Best Western Plus hotel, currently under construction, to the Jackson sewer system. The closure will affect Old Cape Road...
-
Cape man arrested on drug chargesA Cape Girardeau man has been arrested and charged in connection with several controlled substances discovered inside his vehicle, including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. Jimmy Dewayne Reed Jr., 37, was arrested on three counts of delivery...
-
-
Governor won't stop Bucklew executionGov. Mike Parson has declined to block the execution of convicted killer Russell Bucklew. Bucklew is scheduled to die within a 24-hour window beginning at 6 p.m. today. The Missouri Supreme Court set Oct. 1 execution date. The U.S. Supreme Court...
-
Marching band festival set for Tuesday in JacksonJackson will be the Missouri epicenter of high school marching bands today when Jackson High School hosts its 75th annual Marching Band Festival. Believe it or not, this is the oldest continuous marching band festival in the State of Missouri and...
-
Children's Day held at Hunter-Dawson State Historic SiteBrooklyn Montgomery sends a hoop flying toward Mikey Henry on Saturday at the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid, Missouri. The state site offered youngsters the opportunity to learn about life during the 1860s during its Children's...
-
-
Panel punts on Veterans Memorial Drive project3Members of a Cape Girardeau advisory board failed to reach agreement Monday on the proposed extension of Veterans Memorial Drive, opting instead to present two options to the City Council later this month. One option would be to spend $2.3 million...
-
-
-
Most read 9/30/19Judge sentences Cape man to 9 years for stealing, killing dog4A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after he stole a dog and stabbed it 11 times, killing the animal. Andrew Nipper pleaded guilty to the crime earlier this month after the case was transferred to Perry County Circuit...
-
Most read 9/30/19Business Notebook: McDonald's uses Alexa to recruit employees, Rally's Drive-In to open in Jackson3I received a couple of interesting notes last week related to McDonalds and specifically about McDonalds franchise operations in this area. McDonalds announced last week Amazons Alexa can now assist with the first step of a McDonalds...
-
Most read 9/28/19Rolling on the river: Kayaker plans weeklong journey on the Mississippi from Cape Girardeau to St. Louis1Danny Rees was 43 before he learned how to kayak. It was a childhood dream three decades delayed, but Rees wasn't going to let age keep him off the water. And anyway, for Rees, a birthday's just an excuse for some self-assigned challenges -- feats...
-
Most read 9/28/19Cape police investigate shootingA Cape Girardeau man was shot multiple times outside his home Thursday night in the 1400 block of North Water Street in the Red Star neighborhood, police said. The victim, whose identity has not been released, ran to a neighbor's home and asked him...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires free registration: