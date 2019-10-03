Are those spider webs or Halloween decorations?

Its my favorite time of year. The weather is getting cooler and leaves are changing colors. Plus the pumpkin spice lattes, backyard bonfires and Halloween festivities!

I dont drink coffee, but I appreciate the fact other people enjoy it! The professional pest control industry is very similar. Most of our customers absolutely do not like or enjoy dealing with pest issues, but they appreciate the fact there are some of us who do.

Fall is a transitional time for most all critters large and small. There are many types of insects that remain a problem all year long. Others are more seasonal. Then there is a certain group looking for places to hibernate and harborage themselves up for the winter.

In years past, we have seen an influx of pest issues as fall transitions to winter. Spider activity, in particular, increases with one of the reasons being their food source is diminishing.

When we receive our first frost and consistent cooler weather, many flying insects will die and others will hibernate. We find this time usually being synonymous with increased spider activity.

We always recommend to our customers to be on a maintenance program where they receive consistent service that creates a barrier of protection around the inside and outside of their homes to help keep all of this movement controlled and at bay.

Consistency is absolutely key to keeping pests controlled. When you deal with nature, sometimes it feels as if youre fighting a losing battle. However, when you partner with a professional service company, they take the struggle out of your hands and give you the peace of mind you deserve.

If you hate pests as much as I hate coffee, give us a call to take care of those issues for you. Who knows, we might surprise you with a free latte.

~Aaron Eades is the owner of Elite Pest Control.