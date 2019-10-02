HY-C is Helping the American Red Cross Save Lives, You Can Too!
The HY-C Company is supporting the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign and helping save lives during National Fire Prevention Month and Fire Prevention Week.
The Home Fire Campaign helps Sound the Alarm and save lives by educating families in how to prevent and safely escape from a home fire.
LintEater and SootEater products help users guard against house fires. The HY-C Company will make a minimum donation of $25,000 to the American Red Cross on behalf of LintEater and SootEater.
St. Louis, Missouri Did you know that if a fire starts in your home, you may have as little as two minutes to escape? The US Fire Administration (USFA) tells us that failure to clean lint build-up from the clothes dryer is the leading cause of home dryer fires. They also reveal that chimney fires account for 75 percent of all home heating fires. Lint-filled dryer vents and dirty chimneys have become leading causes of home fires causing death, injury and millions of dollars in property damage and loss. Thats why the HY-C Company takes fire prevention and safety so seriously and during National Fire Prevention Month, and Fire Prevention Week, is encouraging all homeowners to routinely clean their dryer vents and chimneys.
The HY-C Company has recently engaged in a national effort to Sound the Alarm: to raise fire prevention awareness and help save lives by supporting the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign. With HY-Cs LintEater Rotary Dryer Vent Cleaner and SootEater Rotary Chimney Cleaner, homeowners can quickly and easily ensure the safety of their dryers, fireplaces, woodstoves, and pellet stoves with routine rotary cleaning. HY-C will be donating a minimum of $25,000 from the sale of all LintEater and SootEater products to benefit the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign.
More than 100 HY-C employees are excited to support the American Red Cross, says David Walters, President of HY-C Company. We all appreciate the incredible work the Red Cross does in helping many in our local communities, and well beyond Missouris boarders, avoid some of the 2,900 devastating home dryer fires each year. The American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign efforts continue to make a difference for Americans!
The Red Cross recognized that every day an average of seven people in the United States die in home fires. Sadly, children and the elderly become disproportionate victims, so they set out to improve these odds and save lives by implementing their Home Fire Campaign. In five years, campaign volunteers and partners have helped install over 1.9 million smoke alarms, helped families create home fire escape plans, and provided fire prevention and safety education in at-risk neighborhoods across the United States.
We are grateful for our new partnership with HY-C Company in St. Louis, Cindy Erickson, CEO, American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. HY-Cs willingness to financially support the important mission of the Red Cross allows us to install more smoke alarms and continue to educate residents on fire prevention and safety. Understanding the basics of home fire safety can be the difference between life and death.
The HY-C Company, a St. Louis, Missouri manufacturer, has been protecting homes and families since 1947 with a variety of home improvement products. Sharing the vision and passion of the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign has compelled HY-C to become a proud partner. Raising fire safety awareness, helping the community, and manufacturing products that make a difference are all key components of the HY-C mission to Improve Your Life and the Life of Your Home.
The HY-C Company is supporting the American Red Cross Sound the Alarm campaign with a minimum donation of $25,000 from the sale of all LintEater and SootEater products from 7/1/19-12/31/19. For more information, please visit www.hy-c.com.
The American Red Cross and Sound the Alarm name and emblem are used with permission, which in no way constitutes an endorsement, express or implied, of any product, service, company, opinion or political position. The American Red Cross logo is a registered trademark owned by The American National Red Cross.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org orcruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
