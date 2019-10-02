Prayer 10-2-19

More to explore
Former prosecutor says Russell Bucklew's death was a 'stark contrast' to that of his victimThe State of Missouri executed Russell Bucklew on Tuesday, 23 years after violent episodes left a man dead. Bucklew was declared dead at 6:23 p.m. at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, after authorities...
Changing course: Advisory group sets sights on two pools in Cape1An advisory committee has changed course, setting its sights on two pool projects in Cape Girardeau instead of one. The ad hoc group Tuesday eyed a plan to construct an indoor leisure pool next to Jefferson Elementary School and renovate the...
River Ridge Winery celebrates 25 years: 'People recognize it and they appreciate it'River Ridge Winery owner Rob Bullocks main goal Friday was to check sugar levels before harvesting the last Norton grape crop of the season Tuesday. For us, its really about wine, he said. The site is home to a 2,600-vine vineyard in...
Bids for work at Center Junction could be accepted starting in NovemberPending approval by state highway officials in Jefferson City, Missouri, the final plans for the reconstruction of the Interstate 55/U.S. 61 interchange between Cape Girardeau and Jackson will be advertised for bids in early November. Were...
Notre Dame generates 'fourth-highest total ever' during annual activity weekThough down from last years record-breaking amount of $301,731 during the schools annual Activity Week, Notre Dame Regional High School interim principal Tim Garner said this years profit of $270,418 was the fourth-highest total ever. The...
Cape man arrested on drug chargesA Cape Girardeau man has been arrested and charged in connection with several controlled substances discovered inside his vehicle, including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. Jimmy Dewayne Reed Jr., 37, was arrested on three counts of delivery...
Portion of Old Cape Road in Jackson to close for sewer workA section of Old Cape Road in Jackson will be temporarily closed starting today to allow work crews to connect the nearby Best Western Plus hotel, currently under construction, to the Jackson sewer system. The closure will affect Old Cape Road...
Governor won't stop Bucklew executionGov. Mike Parson has declined to block the execution of convicted killer Russell Bucklew. Bucklew is scheduled to die within a 24-hour window beginning at 6 p.m. today. The Missouri Supreme Court set Oct. 1 execution date. The U.S. Supreme Court...
Marching band festival set for Tuesday in JacksonJackson will be the Missouri epicenter of high school marching bands today when Jackson High School hosts its 75th annual Marching Band Festival. Believe it or not, this is the oldest continuous marching band festival in the State of Missouri and...
Children's Day held at Hunter-Dawson State Historic SiteBrooklyn Montgomery sends a hoop flying toward Mikey Henry on Saturday at the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid, Missouri. The state site offered youngsters the opportunity to learn about life during the 1860s during its Children's...
Panel punts on Veterans Memorial Drive project3Members of a Cape Girardeau advisory board failed to reach agreement Monday on the proposed extension of Veterans Memorial Drive, opting instead to present two options to the City Council later this month. One option would be to spend $2.3 million...
Hahs named to Municipal League boardJackson Mayor Dwain Hahs has been elected to the Missouri Municipal League Board of Directors. His election took place last month during the MMLs 85th annual conference in St. Charles, Missouri. The Missouri Municipal League is a statewide,...
More than 2,000 attend annual Shipyard Music FestivalJulie Palmer was on a blanket reading a selection from the Outlander book series Saturday beneath a sunny sky at Shipyard Music and Culture Festival at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau native said she attended Friday...
Judge sentences Cape man to 9 years for stealing, killing dog4A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after he stole a dog and stabbed it 11 times, killing the animal. Andrew Nipper pleaded guilty to the crime earlier this month after the case was transferred to Perry County Circuit...
Shipyard: Its not only about the musicNext to a weathered fishing boat in the middle of the Southeast Missourians rear parking lot sat a repurposed shipping container with good intentions Saturday. It was Day 2 of the Shipyard Music and Culture Festival in Cape Girardeau. The second...
Mother, family and friends march to 'Stop the Violence' after Sikeston mans shooting death4SIKESTON, Mo. Laurie Mitchell said she refuses to let her sons death be one people forget. After hearing gunshots on the night of Feb. 18, Mitchell went out to look for her son, 24-year-old Marcus Dixon Jr., who she said should have already...
Coming together: Merging of two churches brings together black and white congregationsSIKESTON, Mo. It all began as a friendship. Kenny King, pastor of Smith Chapel in Sikeston with a black congregation, and William Marshall of Trinity Baptist with a white congregation struck up a friendship after a Fields of Faith event in...
Most read 9/30/19Business Notebook: McDonald's uses Alexa to recruit employees, Rally's Drive-In to open in Jackson3I received a couple of interesting notes last week related to McDonalds and specifically about McDonalds franchise operations in this area. McDonalds announced last week Amazons Alexa can now assist with the first step of a McDonalds...
Local News 9/28/19Vintage firetrucks could be on their way out of Cape museum2Two 1950s-era fire trucks may seem right at home in Cape Girardeau's old fire station turned into a city museum. But they could be on their way out. Cape River Heritage Museum's Jerry Ford said the museum needs more space. If the city were to sell...
Local News 9/28/19Shipyard: Music, food, fun for all ages1Shipyard Music and Culture Festival kicked off Friday evening at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau, and music fans traveled from a wide area to hear their favorites. Here's what they had to say: "Colony House and the New Respects are here, and they...
Most read 9/28/19Rolling on the river: Kayaker plans weeklong journey on the Mississippi from Cape Girardeau to St. Louis1Danny Rees was 43 before he learned how to kayak. It was a childhood dream three decades delayed, but Rees wasn't going to let age keep him off the water. And anyway, for Rees, a birthday's just an excuse for some self-assigned challenges -- feats...
Most read 9/28/19Cape police investigate shootingA Cape Girardeau man was shot multiple times outside his home Thursday night in the 1400 block of North Water Street in the Red Star neighborhood, police said. The victim, whose identity has not been released, ran to a neighbor's home and asked him...
Most read 9/27/19Heidi Hall, former Southeast Missourian managing editor, dies at 496Heidi Neiland Hall, who served as managing editor of the Southeast Missourian from 2000 to 2003, died Wednesday from metastatic colorectal cancer, according to The Tennessean in Nashville, Tennessee. A native of Sikeston, Missouri, Hall would go on...
Most read 9/26/19Hiker and the three bears: Cape native talks down mama grizzly2Though frightened, Daniel Willingham didnt panic as he faced one of the most dangerous of situations in our nations wilds a 600-pound mama grizzly bear, ready to defend her cubs. With a good-sized revolver in hand and the know-how to...
Most read 9/25/19Cape Pride founder Amber Moyers seeks state House seat5Cape Pride founder Amber Moyers will seek a state House seat. Moyers has announced her candidacy for the 147th District seat. The district encompasses Cape Girardeau. Moyers is the third person to enter the race and the only Democrat. The other...