Community Foundation honors Sandfort

Letter to the Editor

The Cape Area Community Foundation recently hosted an open house to honor Maurice "Moe" Sandfort for his service to the Cape board and to the community. The open house took place in August 2019 at Celebrations Downtown, in Cape Girardeau.

Sandfort was a founding member and inspiration for the CACF, which started in 2015. He has made the decision to resign from his board service with CACF, however, in recognition of his service to the community, the Cape Area Community Foundation voted at its September 2019 meeting to appoint him as board member ex-officio.

"We are excited about having the opportunity to make this appointment and are most grateful for the work Moe has done in our community. We know he will continue to support the activities and long term focus of the Organization's work," CACF President Stan Irwin said. "We will ensure his legacy continues through our 'focus on forever' in building endowments to support this area."

Anyone wishing to honor Sandfort and his wife, Patricia, may consider a contribution to the Maurice R. and Patricia J. Sandfort Family Fund, which supports their community-based philanthropy interests. For more information, contact Judy Cantoni, CFO East Region Manager, at jcantoni@cfozarks.org.

Michelle M. Jones, past president of Cape Area Community Foundation, Cape Girardeau