Lets sew, grow and go!

Holy hot September, that was rough.

Seeding season for your yards has come down to the ultimate crunchtime! The ideal soil temperatures for overseeding your yard with cool season grass ranges from 55 to 70 degrees, depending on what type of seed blend youre utilizing.

The abnormal hot temperatures during the month of September made things difficult for professionals who have many customers ready and waiting for their yards to be sewn. Now, its crunchtime for the month of October, crossing our fingers hoping it doesnt get too cold, too fast.

Overseeding your lawn is a fantastic way to thicken the grass and give it the ability to help fight weeds itself and have a larger network of roots to endure through heat stress in summertime.

There are multiple ways you can seed, and multiple types of seed you can utilize. Be cautious when making those decisions. There are many factors you should consider before randomly going to the store and buying seed. There are many basic seed blends at stores. The most popular, K31, is very commonly used among consumers.

You have to be careful about the brand and the quality of the seed you apply because some brands do not use the same standards and rating systems as others. This means you could potentially be encouraging weed growth in your lawn. Or perhaps sewing a seed that will not survive the better part of a year. Or you might be choosing a seed blend that does not have a very efficient germination rate. Keep these things in mind before you make a decision.

Speak to a professional about turf grass seed blends and the amazing advantages you have by barely even spending much more money. Its crunch time for us at Green Grass Guys as we get to all the yards to seed, but do not hesitate to call us if we can help you in any way!

Ryan Dillick is the operation and sales manager for Green Grass Guys.