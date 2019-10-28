We know shopping on Amazon can be convenient, but this holiday season, wed like to remind you local businesses deliver far more for your dollar.

According to the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, heres what happens when you shop with a locally-owned business  starting with you.

1. You benefit from local expertise.

The perfect running shoe. The new toy thats certain to delight. The fantastic novel you havent heard of. Get the right thing and save time by relying on the expertise of local retailers.

2. You connect with our community.

Shopping locally means bumping into friends, enjoying lively streets, playing in the toy store and trading neighborhood news with the people behind the counter. Local businesses make communities work.

3. You strengthen our local economy.

Local retailers hire local people, pay local taxes and source goods locally. When you shop local, you expand opportunity where you live.

4. You cast a vote for the American Dream.

Starting a business has long been a pathway to the middle class. By supporting local entrepreneurs, you invest in a future that works for all of us.

Learn more about the ripple effect when you shop local at

Institute for Local Self-Reliance, or give us a call at (573) 335-3312!