Its Blitz Time!

Theres one day out of the year there is truly no better time to become a member of the Cape Chamber. That day is the Membership Blitz.

Chamber membership comes with numerous benefits for your business. From unlimited access to networking events to the ability to share your story with more than 1,500 members of our local community, theres a reason for every business to consider becoming a member, and for one day only, the Cape Chamber is sweetening the deal.

In addition to the standard membership benefits, when you become a member of the Cape Chamber during the Membership Blitz on October 4, you will receive additional Blitz specials, including a waived enrollment fee, a complimentary ribbon cutting and a Facebook feature on the Cape Chambers page.

If becoming a member of the Cape Chamber has been on your radar, now is the time to act. Learn more about membership benefits, investment levels and more at CapeChamber.com.