11th Annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk

Shipyard: Its not only about the musicNext to a weathered fishing boat in the middle of the Southeast Missourians rear parking lot sat a repurposed shipping container with good intentions Saturday. It was Day 2 of the Shipyard Music and Culture Festival in Cape Girardeau. The second...
1,500 attend annual Shipyard Music FestivalJulie Palmer was on a blanket reading a selection from the Outlander book series Saturday beneath a sunny sky at Shipyard Music and Culture Festival at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau native said she attended Friday...
Mother, family and friends march to 'Stop the Violence' after Sikeston mans shooting death4SIKESTON, Mo. Laurie Mitchell said she refuses to let her sons death be one people forget. After hearing gunshots on the night of Feb. 18, Mitchell went out to look for her son, 24-year-old Marcus Dixon Jr., who she said should have already...
Coming together: Merging of two churches brings together black and white congregationsSIKESTON, Mo. It all began as a friendship. Kenny King, pastor of Smith Chapel in Sikeston with a black congregation, and William Marshall of Trinity Baptist with a white congregation struck up a friendship after a Fields of Faith event in...
Judge sentences Cape man to 9 years for stealing, killing dogA Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after he stole a dog and stabbed it 11 times, killing the animal. Andrew Nipper pleaded guilty to the crime earlier this month after the case was transferred to Perry County Circuit...
Vintage firetrucks could be on their way out of Cape museum2Two 1950s-era fire trucks may seem right at home in Cape Girardeau's old fire station turned into a city museum. But they could be on their way out. Cape River Heritage Museum's Jerry Ford said the museum needs more space. If the city were to sell...
Shipyard: Music, food, fun for all ages1Shipyard Music and Culture Festival kicked off Friday evening at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau, and music fans traveled from a wide area to hear their favorites. Here's what they had to say: "Colony House and the New Respects are here, and they...
Rolling on the river: Kayaker plans weeklong journey on the Mississippi from Cape Girardeau to St. Louis1Danny Rees was 43 before he learned how to kayak. It was a childhood dream three decades delayed, but Rees wasn't going to let age keep him off the water. And anyway, for Rees, a birthday's just an excuse for some self-assigned challenges -- feats...
Cape VA health center dedication postponedThe site dedication of the Veterans Affairs health care center in Cape Girardeau, which had been scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, has been postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances," according to Angela Smith, public affairs officer and congressional...
Cape police investigate shootingA Cape Girardeau man was shot multiple times outside his home Thursday night in the 1400 block of North Water Street in the Red Star neighborhood, police said. The victim, whose identity has not been released, ran to a neighbor's home and asked him...
Cape museum exhibits interest in city hallCape River Heritage Museum, housed in the city's old police and fire station, needs more exhibit space, and city hall could hold the answer. Longtime museum supporter Jerry Ford said he and others would like to see the museum move into city hall...
Economists say recession not likely, but uncertainty remainsPredicting the ups and downs of the economy is a lot like precisely forecasting the weather or charting the possible path of a hurricane. Economic conditions can change quickly and are dependent on myriad domestic and global factors. That was one...
Nominating petition process for Cape council candidates starts next week1The next Cape Girardeau City Council election wont occur until April. But the process leading to candidate filings for the Wards 3, 4 and 5 council seats begins next week. Prospective candidates can pick up nominating petitions starting Monday in...
Riverside Library buys formerly leased buildingRiverside Regional Library leased space in a commercial building in Jackson for years. Now it owns it. The library bought the 29,000-square-foot building in April for $1.1 million, library director Jeff Trinkle said Thursday. The purchase includes...
Heidi Hall, former Southeast Missourian managing editor, dies at 496Heidi Neiland Hall, who served as managing editor of the Southeast Missourian from 2000 to 2003, died Wednesday from metastatic colorectal cancer, according to The Tennessean in Nashville, Tennessee. A native of Sikeston, Missouri, Hall would go on...
Shipyard Music Festival kicks off Friday3Aaron Dost of Shawnee Electric Contractors Inc. works on a booth for Shipyard Music Festival, set to kick off at 5 p.m. Friday and continue through Saturday. The festival will be at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. For more about the...
Route K safety, sidewalks among public concerns at Cape city meeting2Sarah Hess worries about crashes on Route K at the entrance to Eagle Ridge Christian School. There have been three crashes there in the last two weeks with motorists being rear ended as they attempted to turn into the entrance to the private...
Hiker and the three bears: Cape native talks down mama grizzly2Though frightened, Daniel Willingham didnt panic as he faced one of the most dangerous of situations in our nations wilds a 600-pound mama grizzly bear, ready to defend her cubs. With a good-sized revolver in hand and the know-how to...
First Baptist Church renames youth-centered facility, focuses on student needsTo avoid confusion, First Baptist Church in Jackson has renamed its youth-centered activity building formerly The Bridge to The Summit. Family pastor Ben Bextermueller said the change plays into the church working more with the Jackson School...
Most read 9/25/19SEMO sees enrollment decline even with record retention rate4Southeast Missouri State University has fewer students this year than last, fueled by a 9.3% drop in the number of high school students taking college classes. Overall, Southeasts enrollment, as of the fourth week of classes, declined by 3.9% from...
Most read 9/25/19Cape Pride founder Amber Moyers seeks state House seat5Cape Pride founder Amber Moyers will seek a state House seat. Moyers has announced her candidacy for the 147th District seat. The district encompasses Cape Girardeau. Moyers is the third person to enter the race and the only Democrat. The other...
Rural Routes: 'I don't think I'd change anything': From a one-room school to 70 years of marriage1Billie Criddle was about 9 or 10 when she met her eventual husband in a one-room country school near Oak Ridge. That was Charles William Criddle, although Billie said people called him Bill. Her husband, she said, was born between Oak Ridge and...
Popular Jackson deli reopens with community support2Even as a child, Russell Amelunke had a knack for cooking, a knack which has led him to today's reopening of the Jackson Deli, 437 W. Main in Jackson. "I was always in the kitchen helping mom and grandma," he said. By the time he was in high school,...
Central, Jackson students shine off the field after rivalry gameFew rivalries in Southeast Missouri match Cape Girardeau Central and Jackson high schools. The annual football game between the Tigers and Indians is always well attended and can even become a week-long celebration. Jackson defeated the Tigers on...
Most read 9/18/19Facing death with dignity, courage and beauty11Sometimes in life you come across a talent and personality so big, that you know you're in the company of someone special. At the Southeast Missourian, Heidi Hall was a talent for the ages. A reporter here in the 1990s, she rose to managing editor...
