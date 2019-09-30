EDITORIAL: Gibson Center helps many break chains of addiction

Editorial

National statistics paint a concerning picture. About 21 million Americans suffer from addiction, though 10% receive treatment. For many, its alcohol. For others, illegal drugs. Prescription drugs also contribute to the epidemic.

But theres hope.

Recently, the Gibson Center celebrated its 40th anniversary of helping addicts break free from the bondage of addiction. What started as a halfway house has become a multi-location organization with out-patient and residential services.

At a recent event that drew about 200 people from the community, past participants talked about how the organization helped them break the chains of addiction.

I learned how to turn over my baggage to a power greater than myself, program graduate Lester Gillespie told the crowd at the event. My confidence started to soar and I started holding my head high once again. Today, I have 26 years of sobriety. I stand before you today as a proud graduate of the Gibson Center, but even after that, its still one day at a time. Today, my train is back on track, my life has meaning again, and that broken pencil is helping me write my own ending.

Congratulations to the organization on its milestone anniversary. Thank you to the staff for the good work. Its an important ministry that helps save lives.

While we wish there was no need for their services, were thankful there are organizations like the Gibson Center providing a lifeline to those facing this significant challenge.