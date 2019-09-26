Creative Edge Welcomes New Positions

-
Economists say recession not likely, but uncertainty remainsPredicting the ups and downs of the economy is a lot like precisely forecasting the weather or charting the possible path of a hurricane. Economic conditions can change quickly and are dependent on myriad domestic and global factors. That was one...
Nominating petition process for Cape council candidates starts next week1The next Cape Girardeau City Council election wont occur until April. But the process leading to candidate filings for the Wards 3, 4 and 5 council seats begins next week. Prospective candidates can pick up nominating petitions starting Monday in...
Riverside Library buys formerly leased buildingRiverside Regional Library leased space in a commercial building in Jackson for years. Now it owns it. The library bought the 29,000-square-foot building in April for $1.1 million, library director Jeff Trinkle said Thursday. The purchase includes...
Heidi Hall, former Southeast Missourian managing editor, dies at 496Heidi Neiland Hall, who served as managing editor of the Southeast Missourian from 2000 to 2003, died Wednesday from metastatic colorectal cancer, according to The Tennessean in Nashville, Tennessee. A native of Sikeston, Missouri, Hall would go on...
Shipyard Music Festival kicks off Friday3Aaron Dost of Shawnee Electric Contractors Inc. works on a booth for Shipyard Music Festival, set to kick off at 5 p.m. Friday and continue through Saturday. The festival will be at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. For more about the...
Route K safety, sidewalks among public concerns at Cape city meeting2Sarah Hess worries about crashes on Route K at the entrance to Eagle Ridge Christian School. There have been three crashes there in the last two weeks with motorists being rear ended as they attempted to turn into the entrance to the private...
Hiker and the three bears: Cape native talks down mama grizzly2Though frightened, Daniel Willingham didnt panic as he faced one of the most dangerous of situations in our nations wilds a 600-pound mama grizzly bear, ready to defend her cubs. With a good-sized revolver in hand and the know-how to...
First Baptist Church renames youth-centered facility, focuses on student needsTo avoid confusion, First Baptist Church in Jackson has renamed its youth-centered activity building formerly The Bridge to The Summit. Family pastor Ben Bextermueller said the change plays into the church working more with the Jackson School...
Grant sought for homeless shelter in Butler CountyButler County will help local organizations seek a $750,000 grant to establish a homeless shelter for families, children and others who are not served by existing programs. The funds are available through a state Community Block Development Grant...
A pop-themed tale of treachery: 'The Three Musketeers' takes stage Wednesday at SE River CampusScads of onstage combat scenes with daggers married to a pop-themed music score justify director Bart Williams branding Southeast Missouri State University River Campus production of The Three Musketeers as being more like a Marvel movie than...
SEMO sees enrollment decline even with record retention rate4Southeast Missouri State University has fewer students this year than last, fueled by a 9.3% drop in the number of high school students taking college classes. Overall, Southeasts enrollment, as of the fourth week of classes, declined by 3.9% from...
Cape Pride founder Amber Moyers seeks state House seat5Cape Pride founder Amber Moyers will seek a state House seat. Moyers has announced her candidacy for the 147th District seat. The district encompasses Cape Girardeau. Moyers is the third person to enter the race and the only Democrat. The other...
Christian network helps erase medical debt for manyThe good news came a few weeks ago in business-sized, windowed envelopes with a New York return address. At first glance, the envelopes looked like bills of some sort. But instead of invoices, 201 people in Cape Girardeau County found letters in...
Southeast alumna gathers school supplies for Afghan childrenSoutheast Missouri State University alumna Haley Seger recruits students from her alma mater to aid in collecting school supplies for children in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. The Army National Guard specialist works with her father Daniel...
SEMO observes Hispanic heritage with month-long celebrationIn honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Southeast established a new scholarship and will host a month-long celebration. A variety of events will take place around campus, including a Tamales and Tortillas Fundraiser, a movie screening of "Coco," Food...
Food Truck Friday refuses to be rained out; proceeds benefit BECA scholarshipThe smell of crab and hotdogs cut through the scent of rain as patrons lined up under umbrellas and ponchos. A sound system wrapped in trash bags blasted soulful hits from the '70s over the roar of a nearby generator. In spite of the weather, Food...
Mid Continent Steel & Wire donates 1M nails to Jefferson City tornado recovery effortMid Continent Steel & Wire has donated 1 million Magnum nails to River City Habitat for Humanity, to support disaster relief efforts in Jefferson City, Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson, Mayor Carrie Tergin and other officials attended a ceremony Sept. 12...
Drainage work reduces Route N in Scott CountyRoute N in Scott County, just east of Route K near Scott City, will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews replace a box culvert. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release states travelers should expect various lane closures, with the...
$3 million grant to target maternal, infant healthA $3 million grant aimed at improving prenatal and maternity services in the Missouri Bootheel has been awarded to Saint Francis Healthcare System by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Saint Francis is collaborating with...
Area schools seek to combat students' vapingPrincipals arent worried about students smoking in school bathrooms these days. They are worried about students vaping. So much so the Jackson School District is planning to install vape sensors this school year, following in the footsteps of...
Legion's 75th Cotton Carnival kicks off TuesdaySIKESTON, Mo. As the Henry Meldrum Post No. 114 of the American Legion celebrates its 100th year, its also marking the Sikeston organizations 75th annual Cotton Carnival, which gets underway today. The Legions annual fundraiser will run...
Photo Gallery 9/24/19'The Three Musketeers' at Southeast Missouri State's River CampusA dress rehearsal for the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus's action-packed production of "The Three Musketeers" is held Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall in Cape Girardeau. Showings of the performance...
Rural Routes: 'I don't think I'd change anything': From a one-room school to 70 years of marriageBillie Criddle was about 9 or 10 when she met her eventual husband in a one-room country school near Oak Ridge. That was Charles William Criddle, although Billie said people called him Bill. Her husband, she said, was born between Oak Ridge and...
Popular Jackson deli reopens with community support1Even as a child, Russell Amelunke had a knack for cooking, a knack which has led him to today's reopening of the Jackson Deli, 437 W. Main in Jackson. "I was always in the kitchen helping mom and grandma," he said. By the time he was in high school,...
Central, Jackson students shine off the field after rivalry gameFew rivalries in Southeast Missouri match Cape Girardeau Central and Jackson high schools. The annual football game between the Tigers and Indians is always well attended and can even become a week-long celebration. Jackson defeated the Tigers on...
VA set to construct new health center in Cape, completion set for 2022Cape Girardeau will be home to a new, $47.4 million, 43,000-square-foot federal Veterans Affairs (VA) health care center. Officials at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, announced plans for the new center Friday. A...
Cory Crosnoe still coaching -- just not baseballSome may remember Jackson Junior High School principal Cory Crosnoe for his baseball success. The Cape Girardeau Central and Southeast Missouri State University standout had an impressive career on the field. So much so that he spent a couple...
Most read 9/18/19Facing death with dignity, courage and beauty11Sometimes in life you come across a talent and personality so big, that you know you're in the company of someone special. At the Southeast Missourian, Heidi Hall was a talent for the ages. A reporter here in the 1990s, she rose to managing editor...
Creative Edge Welcomes New Positions
{CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO, SEP 2019} Creative Edge is excited to announce the creation of two new positions in their organization. In order to keep up with forecasted demand and growth, Creative Edge has focused its efforts on restructuring and redesigning their client process. In the past 20 years, Creative Edge has developed innovative marketing strategies for hundreds of clients. Their goal is to tailor the approach of each campaign to fit the needs of every client and help them find their true potential.
Creative Edge is excited to announce that Varonnica Kirn, former Vice President of Creative Services at Creative Edge, will be taking on a new role as Vice President of Client Success. Varonnica has worked with Creative Edge for 3 years and has played an essential part in their growth. Varonnica received her degree in Marketing from Southeast Missouri State University in 2009. This, along with 8 years of client and marketing experience as Director of Marketing at Realty Executives and 3 years as Vice President of Creative Services at Creative Edge makes her the ideal choice for this new position.
New to the family, Creative Edge is also excited to announce that Matt Kinder will be taking on his new role as the Director of Marketing Strategies. Matts expertise in marketing and digital strategy will be essential in his new position. This, along with his 3 years of experience as Director at Merge Digital Solutions makes him the ideal choice for this new position.
Jason Wray, CEO of Creative Edge, had this to say, We focus on building brands that will soar over their competition. By creating these new positions, we are allowing Varonnica and Matt to do what they do best- turn our clients into raving fans.
Creative Edge, Inc. is a full-service marketing agency that helps businesses stay on the forefront of their industry with innovative tools and world-class video production, digital strategy, and social media management.
