Shipyard Music Festival back for year 2

Editorial

An outdoor music festival in downtown Cape Girardeau has been pitched many times over the years, including by Leadership Cape participants. Last September the idea became more than a concept. It actually took place -- and with rave reviews.

Friday evening and Saturday, the Shipyard Music Festival returns for its second year. There will be national touring bands as well as local artists. The lineup: Jukebox the Ghost, Colony House, American Aquarium, The New Respects, Animal Years, Liz Cooper and the Stampede, Blackfoot Gypsies, Walden, Dawson Hollow, Tidal Volume and Retro City. Some of these may sound familiar and others not. To get an idea of the sound of each band, check out the story by Mia Pohlman on semissourian.com.

Music is not the only thing being served up this weekend. There will be a variety of food options at Shipyard, and the sponsors will have their own interactive experiences, prizes and more.

The festival, organized by rustmedia and The Scout, will take place at Iver's Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. Tickets can be purchased online at www.shipyardfest.com. Tickets will also be sold at the gate, but attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

If you like the idea of an annual music festival, show your support this weekend and purchase your tickets. General admission and VIP passes are still available. It promises to be a fun-filled experience.