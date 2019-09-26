Prayer 9-26-19

More to explore
Heidi Hall, former Southeast Missourian managing editor, dies at 49Heidi Neiland Hall, who served as managing editor of the Southeast Missourian from 2000 to 2003, died Wednesday from metastatic colorectal cancer, according to The Tennessean in Nashville, Tennessee. A native of Sikeston, Missouri, Hall would go on...
Shipyard Music Festival kicks off FridayAaron Dost of Shawnee Electric Contractors Inc. works on a booth for Shipyard Music Festival, set to kick off at 5 p.m. Friday and continue through Saturday. The festival will be at Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau. For more about the...
Route K safety, sidewalks among public concerns at Cape city meetingSarah Hess worries about crashes on Route K at the entrance to Eagle Ridge Christian School. There have been three crashes there in the last two weeks with motorists being rear ended as they attempted to turn into the entrance to the private...
Hiker and the three bears: Cape native talks down mama grizzlyThough frightened, Daniel Willingham didnt panic as he faced one of the most dangerous of situations in our nations wilds a 600-pound mama grizzly bear, ready to defend her cubs. With a good-sized revolver in hand and the know-how to...
First Baptist Church renames youth-centered facility, focuses on student needsTo avoid confusion, First Baptist Church in Jackson has renamed its youth-centered activity building formerly The Bridge to The Summit. Family pastor Ben Bextermueller said the change plays into the church working more with the Jackson School...
Grant sought for homeless shelter in Butler CountyButler County will help local organizations seek a $750,000 grant to establish a homeless shelter for families, children and others who are not served by existing programs. The funds are available through a state Community Block Development Grant...
A pop-themed tale of treachery: 'The Three Musketeers' takes stage Wednesday at SE River CampusScads of onstage combat scenes with daggers married to a pop-themed music score justify director Bart Williams branding Southeast Missouri State University River Campus production of The Three Musketeers as being more like a Marvel movie than...
SEMO sees enrollment decline even with record retention rateSoutheast Missouri State University has fewer students this year than last, fueled by a 9.3% drop in the number of high school students taking college classes. Overall, Southeasts enrollment, as of the fourth week of classes, declined by 3.9% from...
Cape Pride founder Amber Moyers seeks state House seatCape Pride founder Amber Moyers will seek a state House seat. Moyers has announced her candidacy for the 147th District seat. The district encompasses Cape Girardeau. Moyers is the third person to enter the race and the only Democrat. The other...
Christian network helps erase medical debt for manyThe good news came a few weeks ago in business-sized, windowed envelopes with a New York return address. At first glance, the envelopes looked like bills of some sort. But instead of invoices, 201 people in Cape Girardeau County found letters in...
Southeast alumna gathers school supplies for Afghan childrenSoutheast Missouri State University alumna Haley Seger recruits students from her alma mater to aid in collecting school supplies for children in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. The Army National Guard specialist works with her father Daniel...
SEMO observes Hispanic heritage with month-long celebrationIn honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Southeast established a new scholarship and will host a month-long celebration. A variety of events will take place around campus, including a Tamales and Tortillas Fundraiser, a movie screening of "Coco," Food...
Food Truck Friday refuses to be rained out; proceeds benefit BECA scholarshipThe smell of crab and hotdogs cut through the scent of rain as patrons lined up under umbrellas and ponchos. A sound system wrapped in trash bags blasted soulful hits from the '70s over the roar of a nearby generator. In spite of the weather, Food...
Mid Continent Steel & Wire donates 1M nails to Jefferson City tornado recovery effortMid Continent Steel & Wire has donated 1 million Magnum nails to River City Habitat for Humanity, to support disaster relief efforts in Jefferson City, Missouri. Gov. Mike Parson, Mayor Carrie Tergin and other officials attended a ceremony Sept. 12...
Drainage work reduces Route N in Scott CountyRoute N in Scott County, just east of Route K near Scott City, will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews replace a box culvert. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release states travelers should expect various lane closures, with the...
$3 million grant to target maternal, infant healthA $3 million grant aimed at improving prenatal and maternity services in the Missouri Bootheel has been awarded to Saint Francis Healthcare System by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Saint Francis is collaborating with...
Area schools seek to combat students' vapingPrincipals arent worried about students smoking in school bathrooms these days. They are worried about students vaping. So much so the Jackson School District is planning to install vape sensors this school year, following in the footsteps of...
Legion's 75th Cotton Carnival kicks off TuesdaySIKESTON, Mo. As the Henry Meldrum Post No. 114 of the American Legion celebrates its 100th year, its also marking the Sikeston organizations 75th annual Cotton Carnival, which gets underway today. The Legions annual fundraiser will run...
Officials: Survey work planned along Sprigg Street this weekSurvey work will take place this week along Sprigg Street between William Street and Broadway, as the Sprigg Street TTF-5 project progresses through its conceptual design phase. Work begins today, weather permitting, and is expected to last several...
Photo Gallery 9/24/19'The Three Musketeers' at Southeast Missouri State's River CampusA dress rehearsal for the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus's action-packed production of "The Three Musketeers" is held Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall in Cape Girardeau. Showings of the performance...
Local News 9/23/19Rural Routes: 'I don't think I'd change anything': From a one-room school to 70 years of marriageBillie Criddle was about 9 or 10 when she met her eventual husband in a one-room country school near Oak Ridge. That was Charles William Criddle, although Billie said people called him Bill. Her husband, she said, was born between Oak Ridge and...
Local News 9/23/19Annual Day on the River provides opportunities to see wildlife, boat ridesAmber and Freddy Johnson and 15-year-old Casey Crowden of Southeast Missouri were part of a free 15-passenger half-hour boat ride and hopped off with all smiles in matching orange life jackets ahead of the midmorning rush during Saturdays Day...
Most read 9/23/19Popular Jackson deli reopens with community supportEven as a child, Russell Amelunke had a knack for cooking, a knack which has led him to today's reopening of the Jackson Deli, 437 W. Main in Jackson. "I was always in the kitchen helping mom and grandma," he said. By the time he was in high school,...
Most read 9/23/19Central, Jackson students shine off the field after rivalry gameFew rivalries in Southeast Missouri match Cape Girardeau Central and Jackson high schools. The annual football game between the Tigers and Indians is always well attended and can even become a week-long celebration. Jackson defeated the Tigers on...
Old McKendree Chapel celebrates bicentennialHundreds of congregants from Methodist churches throughout southeast Missouri and further gather Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson to celebrate the church's bicentennial with food trucks, games, and a camp style worship...
VA set to construct new health center in Cape, completion set for 2022Cape Girardeau will be home to a new, $47.4 million, 43,000-square-foot federal Veterans Affairs (VA) health care center. Officials at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, announced plans for the new center Friday. A...
Cory Crosnoe still coaching -- just not baseballSome may remember Jackson Junior High School principal Cory Crosnoe for his baseball success. The Cape Girardeau Central and Southeast Missouri State University standout had an impressive career on the field. So much so that he spent a couple...
Most read 9/19/19Catholic bishops ask Gov. Parson to halt execution, spare Bucklew's lifeMissouri's Catholic bishops want Gov. Mike Parson to halt the scheduled execution of convicted murderer Russell Bucklew and reduce his sentence to life in prison. Bishop Edward Rice of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese is one of four bishops...