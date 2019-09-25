*Menu
Dr. Taylor Bahn Retirement/birthday party

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Dr. L. Taylor Bahn was honored at a recent Retirement/Birthday Party celebrating his birthday and retirement after 35 years as a practicing periodontist in Southeast Missouri. Attended by friends and family, the party was held at the family home Taylor Oaks and hosted by his wife, Nancy, and daughters, Caitlin Weitzel and Dr. Carsen Bahn-Ardoin, and son, Jackson Bahn.

