Quick thoughts as Cards win, Cubs falter and Cape rocks
Associated Press
Has there been a more delicious regular season series for the Cardinals than their four-game sweep of the Cubs the past weekend? Each white-knuckle game was won by a run -- with the Cards three times taking the lead in their last at bat. Saturday's seesaw affair was particularly riveting, but how do you choose a favorite when each win is precious? It was the first Cardinals four-game sweep of the Cubs at Wrigley in 98 years, and it propelled the Redbirds into the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Since the all-star break, the Cardinals are 46-23 (before Tuesday night), and they're poised to win their division. This time last week, it wasn't even clear they would make the playoffs. If the Cubs had swept them, the Cardinals would have fallen behind both Chicago and Milwaukee in the Central Division, and dropped behind others for a wildcard spot. So, the wins were huge. And they were scored without Kolten Wong, arguably their season MVP, who tweaked a hamstring in the first game and whose return is still unknown.
Meanwhile, do you remember a few years ago, when prominent Cardinal free agent Jason Heyward (remember him?) spurned St. Louis (after less than a year) for the North Side because he deemed the Cardinals a team destined for decline? Well, in the short term, he was right. Hell froze over, and the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, but since then the lovable losers have underperformed. Now, after spending tens of millions more than most teams and hauling in big name free agents, the small bears stand on the brink of at least bringing in a new manager, if not other changes. The Central Division's new dynasty was not only short-lived, it never actually came about.
Cubs fans may point -- legitimately -- to many untimely injuries, which severely hampered the club. But every team struggles through injuries (the Cardinals lost their fireball closer early in the year), and the great ones not only persevere, they prevail.
Over the weekend, that's certainly what the Cardinals did, in inspiring fashion, a different player rising to the occasion each game: the heroic Molina, ageless and zestful Wainright, irrepressible Edman, phenomenal Flaherty, redeemed and unrelenting Martinez, unbowed Carpenter, provident Goldschmidt, powerful DeJong, renewed Mikolas, feisty Fowler and a group of relievers that held together and battened down the hatches for an emphatic series of victories. The regular season ends on Sunday with the Cardinals closing out at home against, yes, the Cubs. Playoffs begin next week.
Downtown Cape Girardeau was abuzz last weekend. Friday night rain might have dampened attendance at Food Truck Friday, and Tunes at Twilight moved indoors, but on Saturday the sun was out bright along with thousands enjoying the Missouri Conservation Department's "Day on the River." The Downtown Market was packed. And in the afternoon, the Redhawks pummeled visiting West Virginia State 56-10 at Houck Stadium. It was a glorious day.
This weekend promises more fun -- with the Shipyard Music Festival on tap for Friday night and all-day Saturday. The 11 nationally touring bands will provide music and energy, but it's the crowd that ignites the joy. Children 10-and-under are free. General admission tickets are available at shipyardfest.com (delivered electronically) or during the festival at the gate (located near the intersection of Broadway and Lorimier), starting at 5 p.m. on Friday; 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Sponsors play a special role at the event, providing fun experiences for those who attend. Huge thanks to all of them: Isle Casino, River Eagle, United Express, River Radio, Drury Hotels, Saint Francis, visitCape, The Bank of Missouri, LaCroix Church, Mary Jane, Horizon Screen Printing, Schaefer's Electric, Music Record Shop and the Southeast Missourian.
Produced by rustmedia and The Scout, Shipyard is an event built to celebrate community, and you're invited. Let's have some fun!
Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
- Facing death with dignity, courage and beauty (9/18/19)
- Cape Chamber plays vital role in developing leaders (9/11/19)
- Uplifting stories about inspiring people who are making a big difference locally (9/7/19)
- Millenials who prefer socialism ignore the lessons of history (9/4/19)
- New magazine in newspaper tomorrow: Football, life and more (8/21/19)
- In world rivalries, Trump isn't the beginning of the debate (8/14/19)
- Ban large capacity magazines, implement 'red flag' laws (8/7/19)
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (9/25/19)Recurring floods show it's time for a different approachAs summer recedes into fall, so too will the vivid images of the record-shattering Mississippi River flooding that once again disrupted lives and livelihoods this year in both Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. The near-annual summer ritual...
-
Column (9/24/19)Uptown Jackson plays important role in city's cultureThe Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO) presented its annual report to the board of aldermen this month. They reported on their progress from the last year and goals for the coming year. The first area in the report was organization....
-
Column (9/24/19)See You at the Pole: What would happen if?Prayer changes things. It's more than a slogan. Many of us have witnessed it in our own lives. We can testify God does truly answer prayer. Time and time again, I've seen God move when people pray, and there's something extra special when young...
-
Editorial (9/23/19)Central, Jackson students shine off the field after rivalry gameFew rivalries in Southeast Missouri match Cape Girardeau Central and Jackson high schools. The annual football game between the Tigers and Indians is always well attended and can even become a week-long celebration. Jackson defeated the Tigers on...
-
Column (9/21/19)Cory Crosnoe still coaching -- just not baseballSome may remember Jackson Junior High School principal Cory Crosnoe for his baseball success. The Cape Girardeau Central and Southeast Missouri State University standout had an impressive career on the field. So much so that he spent a couple...
-
Editorial (9/20/19)SEMO District Fair delivers memories againThe SEMO District Fair has come and gone again. Every year it brings excitement to Cape Girardeau, from the livestock judging to the midway, from the food to the entertainment. Every year is different, but every year is the same. That's what you...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (9/19/19)Going extra mile to help children facing traumaLearning is made much more difficult under traumatic circumstances. School districts are forming plans and techniques to help students dealing with traumatic events, to help them cope and learn. The movement to provide more resources for trauma is...
-
Column (9/18/19)Facing death with dignity, courage and beautySometimes in life you come across a talent and personality so big, that you know you're in the company of someone special. At the Southeast Missourian, Heidi Hall was a talent for the ages. A reporter here in the 1990s, she rose to managing editor...
-
-
Editorial (9/16/19)2 ways to be involved in Cape gov't in days aheadThere are a few important dates coming up for the future of Cape Girardeau. Two of them have to do with planning street and sidewalk projects well into the future, and the other has to do with an attempt to improve Cape Girardeaus south...
-
Column (9/14/19)Jefferson educators talk about the 'power of yes'It's a few minutes after 8 on Friday morning and the gym at Jefferson Elementary is full of excited students. Upbeat music with a heavy beat plays, and principal Leigh Ragsdale serves as the emcee for the school's second annual fashion show....
-
Editorial (9/13/19)Cape vs. Jackson rivalry game is a must-see for football fans, alumsIt's rivalry week in Cape Girardeau County. Tonight, the Jackson and Cape Girardeau Central football teams will do battle for the 113th time. Jackson, a football power in recent years in Southeast Missouri under coach Brent Eckley, will be the...
-
Editorial (9/12/19)McDowell South gives RV to flood victimsThe flood of 2019 broke records for its duration and inconvenienced thousands of people, as it closed down highways in Southern Illinois. For most, the flood was a major inconvenience. For farmers, it meant loss of income. For some, it meant damaged...
-
Column (9/11/19)Cape Chamber plays vital role in developing leadersThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce powers a lot of economic progress in the region, but its development of leaders may be one of its most important roles. It does this on a number of levels, most obviously through its Leadership Cape...
-
Column (9/10/19)Banning willful defiance suspensions doesnt help black studentsAdd California to the list of those committed to "helping" -- with a special focus on providing that "help" to "students of color." Once again, I beg: "Stop 'helping.'" Senate Bill 419 will ban the state's schools from suspending K-8 public and...
-
Editorial (9/9/19)Chamber begins second year of soft skillsA Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce program is working hard to help future job-seekers develop soft skills needed in the workplace. Called Capable, the program was launched in the Cape Girardeau School District last year. It aims to help...
-
Column (9/7/19)Uplifting stories about inspiring people who are making a big difference locallyFollowing is an abbreviated version of remarks made by Southeast Missourian publisher Jon K. Rust at the B Magazine Newsmakers Awards reception on Sept. 4 at First Midwest in Cape Girardeau. n We received dozens of nominations from throughout the...
-
Editorial (9/6/19)Vape users falling ill across the nationThe leisure activity known as vaping has been in the news a lot lately, for all the wrong reasons. Severe, acute, lung illnesses have been reported all over the country, two of them resulting in deaths. One adult has died in Illinois, and a second...
-
Editorial (9/5/19)Scholarships for the town; an uplifting gift to PuxicoThere's giving back to your community. Then there's Holigan-giving-back to your community. Harold and Hermena Parks Holigan of Dallas set up a family scholarship to pay for any Puxico High School graduate who maintained a 2.75 grade-point average...
-
Editorial (9/3/19)Old Town Cape hire looks like perfect fit to leadYoud be hard-pressed to find a more-perfect person, based on qualifications and experience, to lead Old Town Cape. Cape Girardeaus downtown organization is welcoming home a downtown native in Liz Haynes. Haynes grew up in downtown, in the Indie...
-
-
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires free registration: