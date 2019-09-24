Whats all the hype about blue light blocking glasses?

Blue light blocking glasses are eyeglasses with a noticeable yellow or amber tint on the lenses that block out all damaging light.

Blue light blocker glasses can come in no correction, various powers and prescription lenses. So, lets talk about why we should be wearing blue light-blocking glasses.

They can reduce eyestrain caused from working with a computer or smartphone all day.

Its no surprise to learn that spending a long time staring at a screen can cause eyestrain. One reason for this is the bright blue light they emit.

Using blue light blockers will reduce eye fatigue and the things that come along with it, like headaches and blurred vision.

They might also slow or prevent age-related macular degeneration. While there is still research being conducted on this theory, some preliminary studies indicate that because blue light penetrates your eye all the way to the retina, blue light-filtering glasses can mitigate damage that may cause problems later in life.

They can help you sleep better. Too much exposure to blue light, too late in the evening, can have serious effects on your circadian rhythms by slowing or stopping production of melatonin.

Experts recommend turning off all devices that give off blue light at least two hours before going to bed, but we all know that is next to impossible sometimes.

To avoid the negative side effects of late night blue light exposure, wearing blue light blockers are a must.

If youre worried that you might look like a total nerd in your blue light blockers, do not worry! As their use continues to become more and more common, you will see people everywhere sporting them.

There are tons of stylish pairs for men, women and children.

Consult your eye care professional or stop in to see our selection of no correction lenses available.

Nikki Burton is the owner of Blackbird Monogram & Gift.