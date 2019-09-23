Chaffee Resident Graduates from WGU Missouri

-
-
$3 million grant to target maternal, infant healthA $3 million grant aimed at improving prenatal and maternity services in the Missouri Bootheel has been awarded to Saint Francis Healthcare System by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Saint Francis is collaborating with...
-
Area schools seek to combat students' vapingPrincipals arent worried about students smoking in school bathrooms these days. They are worried about students vaping. So much so the Jackson School District is planning to install vape sensors this school year, following in the footsteps of...
-
Legion's 75th Cotton Carnival kicks off TuesdaySIKESTON, Mo. As the Henry Meldrum Post No. 114 of the American Legion celebrates its 100th year, its also marking the Sikeston organizations 75th annual Cotton Carnival, which gets underway today. The Legions annual fundraiser will run...
-
-
Officials: Survey work planned along Sprigg Street this weekSurvey work will take place this week along Sprigg Street between William Street and Broadway, as the Sprigg Street TTF-5 project progresses through its conceptual design phase. Work begins today, weather permitting, and is expected to last several...
-
Local News 9/23/19Rural Routes: 'I don't think I'd change anything': From a one-room school to 70 years of marriageBillie Criddle was about 9 or 10 when she met her eventual husband in a one-room country school near Oak Ridge. That was Charles William Criddle, although Billie said people called him Bill. Her husband, she said, was born between Oak Ridge and...
-
Local News 9/23/19Annual Day on the River provides opportunities to see wildlife, boat ridesAmber and Freddy Johnson and 15-year-old Casey Crowden of Southeast Missouri were part of a free 15-passenger half-hour boat ride and hopped off with all smiles in matching orange life jackets ahead of the midmorning rush during Saturdays Day...
-
Most read 9/23/19Popular Jackson deli reopens with community supportEven as a child, Russell Amelunke had a knack for cooking, a knack which has led him to today's reopening of the Jackson Deli, 437 W. Main in Jackson. "I was always in the kitchen helping mom and grandma," he said. By the time he was in high school,...
-
Old McKendree Chapel celebrates bicentennialHundreds of congregants from Methodist churches throughout southeast Missouri and further gather Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson to celebrate the church's bicentennial with food trucks, games, and a camp style worship...
-
-
-
-
Gibson Center marks 40th anniversaryScott Moyers and Lester Gillespie are two of 50,000. Two of the 50,000 people who, over the past 40 years, have been served by Gibson Recovery Center in Cape Girardeau and elsewhere in Southeast Missouri as they worked to overcome their alcoholism...
-
-
VA set to construct new health center in Cape, completion set for 2022Cape Girardeau will be home to a new, $47.4 million, 43,000-square-foot federal Veterans Affairs (VA) health care center. Officials at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, announced plans for the new center Friday. A...
-
Community Partnership $500,000 block grant to renovate former Cape police station delayedThe Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri has yet to receive a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant to back its makeover of the city's former police station due to a delay in federal government funding. Erected in 1976, the two-story...
-
Beer, wine on menu at SEMO games; medical marijuana off limitsBeer and wine will be on the menu at Southeast Missouri State University basketball games starting in late October. The school's Board of Regents adopted a new policy Friday allowing alcohol to be sold at Southeast home collegiate athletic events,...
-
Most read 9/21/19Cory Crosnoe still coaching -- just not baseballSome may remember Jackson Junior High School principal Cory Crosnoe for his baseball success. The Cape Girardeau Central and Southeast Missouri State University standout had an impressive career on the field. So much so that he spent a couple...
-
-
-
To everything there is a season: Fall into tailgating and food trucks galoreSummer events are winding down (Tunes at Twilight and Doggy Swim Day, to name a couple), and others are just getting started. As we feel fall creeping in for its official debut Monday, it signals the beginning of football season (which usually means...
-
County to digitize 150 years of records; commission approves $212K costMore than 150 years' worth of Cape Girardeau County deeds, and military records going back more than a century, will be digitized and microfilmed over the next few months as part of the county's document preservation efforts. The county...
-
Meet me at the Mississippi: 4 things you need to know about Day on the RiverGuided boat rides and live aquatic displays are just some of the free activities available during this year's annual Day on the River from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Mississippi River in downtown Cape Girardeau. The event began as Missouri...
-
SEMO Regents look to say yes to alcohol, no to medical marijuanaSoutheast Missouri State University could begin selling beer and wine at all of the school's basketball games starting this fall. The school's Board of Regents will consider approving a new policy today that would allow alcohol to be sold at...
-
Escape shot
-
-
-
Meeting shows public not sold on Veterans Memorial Drive projectSoutheast Missourian Plans to extend Veterans Memorial Drive should be put on hold for now. That was the message from some of the people who attended a public meeting Wednesday to provide input on more than a dozen proposed Cape Girardeau street...
-
Happy 200th: 6 things you might not know about Old McKendree ChapelErected in 1819, Old McKendree Chapel has undergone several restorations, but for its 200th birthday a new chapter of growth begins. With an emphasis on the future of the 15-acre lot at 4080 Bainbridge Road in Jackson, the two-day celebration kicks...
-
Felon found with pistol, magazine loaded with 33 rounds; facing chargesA Cape Girardeau man has pleaded guilty in U.S. Federal Court here to a felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gabriel D. Housman, 25, entered his guilty plea before U.S. District Judge John A. Ross. According to a written...
-
Catholic bishops ask Gov. Parson to halt execution, spare Bucklew's lifeMissouri's Catholic bishops want Gov. Mike Parson to halt the scheduled execution of convicted murderer Russell Bucklew and reduce his sentence to life in prison. Bishop Edward Rice of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese is one of four bishops...
-
Cape Girardeau County agenda 9/19/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for the Sept. 16 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n Roger Hutson, treasurer -- purchase order to city of Jackson --...
-
Most read 9/18/19Facing death with dignity, courage and beautySometimes in life you come across a talent and personality so big, that you know you're in the company of someone special. At the Southeast Missourian, Heidi Hall was a talent for the ages. A reporter here in the 1990s, she rose to managing editor...
-
Most read 9/18/19Dig on Scott County farm for Cheryl Scherer's body unsuccessfulFederal, state and Scott County law enforcement officers dug for evidence Monday in the 40-year-old disappearance of Cheryl Ann Scherer, but turned up nothing. It was another dead end in a cold case that has baffled law enforcement and left...
-
Cape council considers partnership to improve Central High School baseball/softball complexCape Girardeau city officials are considering partnering with the local school district to renovate the baseball and softball complex at Central High School. Council members, at the urging of former Councilman Mark Lanzotti, instructed city staff...
-
Aldermen discuss annexing subdivision north of JacksonThe potential annexation of a sizable subdivision just north of Jacksons city limits was a major discussion topic at Monday nights meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen. Annexation of the Savers Farm subdivision just south of Clover Hill Road...
-
Chaffee Resident Graduates from WGU Missouri
Chaffee resident Danielle Otis was officially recognized for earning a Bachelor of Arts in in Special and Elementary Education (Dual Licensure) at WGU Missouris commencement celebration, held July 27 at the William D. Purser Center in Chesterfield, Mo. The event honored the 565 students who graduated from WGU Missouri this year.
Otis was joined by approximately 100 graduates, along with 300 of their guests, who attended the celebration. Graduates and their families were able to celebrate their recent accomplishments at the event and mingle with Chancellor Dr. Angie Besendorfer, WGU Missouri staff, alumni and fellow students. The keynote presentation was given by Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of The DeBruce Foundation in Kansas City and a WGU Missouri board member. The Foundation seeks to change how people pursue careers, close workforce gaps, and structure solutions toward sustainable impact, and Taylor Knight leads its mission to expand pathways to economic growth and opportunity. Sarah Davis, of Saint Joseph, Mo., who earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing Management, also addressed the crowd as the graduate speaker. WGU Missouri Chancellor Besendorfer rounded out the agenda, highlighting the significance of the event.
While our students technically complete their course requirements to graduate at various times throughout the year, given the fact that they control their own schedules, we welcome the opportunity to bring so many of them together at one time to celebrate their shared accomplishments, said Chancellor Besendorfer. Its truly inspiring to see so many hardworking students earn their undergraduate or graduate degrees, especially considering that many of our students are raising children and are working full- or part-time jobs. These graduates have shown incredible dedication to their life goals throughout their time at WGU Missouri, and we wish them the very best as they continue to advance their careers.
For more information,visit missouri.wgu.edu.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires free registration: