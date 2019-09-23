Chaffee Resident Graduates from WGU Missouri

Chaffee resident Danielle Otis was officially recognized for earning a Bachelor of Arts in in Special and Elementary Education (Dual Licensure) at WGU Missouris commencement celebration, held July 27 at the William D. Purser Center in Chesterfield, Mo. The event honored the 565 students who graduated from WGU Missouri this year.

Otis was joined by approximately 100 graduates, along with 300 of their guests, who attended the celebration. Graduates and their families were able to celebrate their recent accomplishments at the event and mingle with Chancellor Dr. Angie Besendorfer, WGU Missouri staff, alumni and fellow students. The keynote presentation was given by Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of The DeBruce Foundation in Kansas City and a WGU Missouri board member. The Foundation seeks to change how people pursue careers, close workforce gaps, and structure solutions toward sustainable impact, and Taylor Knight leads its mission to expand pathways to economic growth and opportunity. Sarah Davis, of Saint Joseph, Mo., who earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing Management, also addressed the crowd as the graduate speaker. WGU Missouri Chancellor Besendorfer rounded out the agenda, highlighting the significance of the event.

While our students technically complete their course requirements to graduate at various times throughout the year, given the fact that they control their own schedules, we welcome the opportunity to bring so many of them together at one time to celebrate their shared accomplishments, said Chancellor Besendorfer. Its truly inspiring to see so many hardworking students earn their undergraduate or graduate degrees, especially considering that many of our students are raising children and are working full- or part-time jobs. These graduates have shown incredible dedication to their life goals throughout their time at WGU Missouri, and we wish them the very best as they continue to advance their careers.

