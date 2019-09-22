Kiwanis Club of Cape funds expansion to the Read to Succeed Program

For the second year in a row, the Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau has funded the Read to Succeed Program administered by the United Way of Southeast Missouri.

This expansion program allows for personnel and volunteers to work with second, third and fourth grade students at select schools to improve students' reading skills.

The Kiwanis Club of Cape Girardeau is proud to partner with Read to Succeed as it fits with the clubs' primary mission of serving the children in our community.