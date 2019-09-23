Central, Jackson students shine off the field after rivalry game

Editorial

Few rivalries in Southeast Missouri match Cape Girardeau Central and Jackson high schools. The annual football game between the Tigers and Indians is always well attended and can even become a week-long celebration.

Jackson defeated the Tigers on the gridiron this year, but both schools walked away winners after the game for things unrelated to the play on the field.

Following the game, Central students were spotted picking up trash from their section at The Pit, as Jacksons stadium is affectionately known.

The Jackson High School-Jackson R-2 Facebook page posted photos of the students with the following:

While walking off the field last Friday night, we witnessed something that you dont see very often, if at all...the opposing student section taking the time to pick up any trash they may have left behind. The students were not told to do this, they did this on their own. The CT Jungle took pride in leaving the place the way they found it. Thank you for being respectful and setting a great example!

That same night, the Jackson Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Jackson Crossroads Church joined together after the game for a worship music gathering called the 5th Quarter.

Video of the event showed a strong turnout of students who chose to stay after the big game to worship God.

Matthew 5:16 says it this way: Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.

Hats off to the students from both schools. Thanks for shining and setting an example.