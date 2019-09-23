Editorial
Central, Jackson students shine off the field after rivalry game
Few rivalries in Southeast Missouri match Cape Girardeau Central and Jackson high schools. The annual football game between the Tigers and Indians is always well attended and can even become a week-long celebration.
Jackson defeated the Tigers on the gridiron this year, but both schools walked away winners after the game for things unrelated to the play on the field.
Following the game, Central students were spotted picking up trash from their section at The Pit, as Jacksons stadium is affectionately known.
The Jackson High School-Jackson R-2 Facebook page posted photos of the students with the following:
While walking off the field last Friday night, we witnessed something that you dont see very often, if at all...the opposing student section taking the time to pick up any trash they may have left behind. The students were not told to do this, they did this on their own. The CT Jungle took pride in leaving the place the way they found it. Thank you for being respectful and setting a great example!
That same night, the Jackson Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Jackson Crossroads Church joined together after the game for a worship music gathering called the 5th Quarter.
Video of the event showed a strong turnout of students who chose to stay after the big game to worship God.
Matthew 5:16 says it this way: Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.
Hats off to the students from both schools. Thanks for shining and setting an example.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (9/21/19)Cory Crosnoe still coaching -- just not baseballSome may remember Jackson Junior High School principal Cory Crosnoe for his baseball success. The Cape Girardeau Central and Southeast Missouri State University standout had an impressive career on the field. So much so that he spent a couple...
-
Editorial (9/20/19)SEMO District Fair delivers memories againThe SEMO District Fair has come and gone again. Every year it brings excitement to Cape Girardeau, from the livestock judging to the midway, from the food to the entertainment. Every year is different, but every year is the same. That's what you...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (9/19/19)Going extra mile to help children facing traumaLearning is made much more difficult under traumatic circumstances. School districts are forming plans and techniques to help students dealing with traumatic events, to help them cope and learn. The movement to provide more resources for trauma is...
-
Column (9/18/19)Facing death with dignity, courage and beautySometimes in life you come across a talent and personality so big, that you know you're in the company of someone special. At the Southeast Missourian, Heidi Hall was a talent for the ages. A reporter here in the 1990s, she rose to managing editor...
-
-
Editorial (9/16/19)2 ways to be involved in Cape gov't in days aheadThere are a few important dates coming up for the future of Cape Girardeau. Two of them have to do with planning street and sidewalk projects well into the future, and the other has to do with an attempt to improve Cape Girardeaus south...
-
Column (9/14/19)Jefferson educators talk about the 'power of yes'It's a few minutes after 8 on Friday morning and the gym at Jefferson Elementary is full of excited students. Upbeat music with a heavy beat plays, and principal Leigh Ragsdale serves as the emcee for the school's second annual fashion show....
-
Editorial (9/13/19)Cape vs. Jackson rivalry game is a must-see for football fans, alumsIt's rivalry week in Cape Girardeau County. Tonight, the Jackson and Cape Girardeau Central football teams will do battle for the 113th time. Jackson, a football power in recent years in Southeast Missouri under coach Brent Eckley, will be the...
-
Editorial (9/12/19)McDowell South gives RV to flood victimsThe flood of 2019 broke records for its duration and inconvenienced thousands of people, as it closed down highways in Southern Illinois. For most, the flood was a major inconvenience. For farmers, it meant loss of income. For some, it meant damaged...
-
Column (9/11/19)Cape Chamber plays vital role in developing leadersThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce powers a lot of economic progress in the region, but its development of leaders may be one of its most important roles. It does this on a number of levels, most obviously through its Leadership Cape...
-
Column (9/10/19)Banning willful defiance suspensions doesnt help black studentsAdd California to the list of those committed to "helping" -- with a special focus on providing that "help" to "students of color." Once again, I beg: "Stop 'helping.'" Senate Bill 419 will ban the state's schools from suspending K-8 public and...
-
Editorial (9/9/19)Chamber begins second year of soft skillsA Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce program is working hard to help future job-seekers develop soft skills needed in the workplace. Called Capable, the program was launched in the Cape Girardeau School District last year. It aims to help...
-
Column (9/7/19)Uplifting stories about inspiring people who are making a big difference locallyFollowing is an abbreviated version of remarks made by Southeast Missourian publisher Jon K. Rust at the B Magazine Newsmakers Awards reception on Sept. 4 at First Midwest in Cape Girardeau. n We received dozens of nominations from throughout the...
-
Column (9/7/19)Museum of the Bible is a national treasureEvery high school student should visit Washington, D.C. at least once before they graduate. No matter how much you read and study, there's something special about visiting our nation's capital and seeing the monuments, museums and halls of...
-
Editorial (9/6/19)Vape users falling ill across the nationThe leisure activity known as vaping has been in the news a lot lately, for all the wrong reasons. Severe, acute, lung illnesses have been reported all over the country, two of them resulting in deaths. One adult has died in Illinois, and a second...
-
Editorial (9/5/19)Scholarships for the town; an uplifting gift to PuxicoThere's giving back to your community. Then there's Holigan-giving-back to your community. Harold and Hermena Parks Holigan of Dallas set up a family scholarship to pay for any Puxico High School graduate who maintained a 2.75 grade-point average...
-
Column (9/4/19)Millenials who prefer socialism ignore the lessons of historyDuring my college years, I studied, worked and traveled in what was then the last days of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Personal lessons and observations from those two years abound. Among them: the glaringly stark failure of socialism....
-
Column (9/3/19)Pulling the wool off of black sheeps' eyesIt must be tough feeling the need to apologize for and/or repeatedly explain something. This is rampant among politicians who use black people to make gains in the polls by humbly going through those motions. We black folks are stepping stones...
-
Editorial (9/3/19)Old Town Cape hire looks like perfect fit to leadYoud be hard-pressed to find a more-perfect person, based on qualifications and experience, to lead Old Town Cape. Cape Girardeaus downtown organization is welcoming home a downtown native in Liz Haynes. Haynes grew up in downtown, in the Indie...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (8/30/19)P&G, now 50 years in Cape County, plays important role in economyProctor & Gamble's Cape Girardeau County plant turned 50 in August. In late August of 1969, the first Pampers disposable diapers rolled off the production line. As stated in a recent article by business editor Jay Wolz, the plant produces and ships...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires free registration: