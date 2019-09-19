Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation selected for CFO grant program

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks has selected five regional nonprofit agencies to participate in a pilot program designed to strengthen their donor relationships and increase their internal capacity.

The year-long Catalyst for Capacity program is a pilot project in partnership with Springfields People Centric Consulting Group and the national Network for Good.

The agencies selected through a competitive application process are:

 Ozarks Regional YMCA, Springfield  Arc of the Ozarks, Springfield  The Victim Center, Springfield  Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, Cape Girardeau  LovinGrace, Joplin

Network for Good, a national nonprofit consulting firm, will pair each agency with a personal fundraising coach to assist with an intensive fundraising program and also provide access to new fundraising and donor-management software. People Centric will help each agency develop a framework to improve its organizational structure.

The CFO is underwriting this pilot program with $30,000 of its FY20 discretionary grantmaking budget. Each agency is committing $1,000 toward its participation.

The National Council on Nonprofits describes capacity building as activities designed to improve and enhance a nonprofits ability to achieve its mission and sustain itself over time.

The CFO believes that nonprofit agencies are the grease and the glue in many aspects of our communities, President Brian Fogle said. Our mission is to help strengthen nonprofits so they can be as effective as possible in providing their much-needed services. We also have presented many of our nonprofit programs in cohort-style training so participants can learn from each other as well as from the resources we will provide.