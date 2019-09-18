Cape Native Stops Charging Grizzly Bear in Montana

-
-
Meeting shows public not sold on Veterans Memorial Drive projectSoutheast Missourian Plans to extend Veterans Memorial Drive should be put on hold for now. That was the message from some of the people who attended a public meeting Wednesday to provide input on more than a dozen proposed Cape Girardeau street...
-
Happy 200th: 6 things you might not know about Old McKendree ChapelErected in 1819, Old McKendree Chapel has undergone several restorations, but for its 200th birthday a new chapter of growth begins. With an emphasis on the future of the 15-acre lot at 4080 Bainbridge Road in Jackson, the two-day celebration kicks...
-
Felon found with pistol, magazine loaded with 33 rounds; facing chargesA Cape Girardeau man has pleaded guilty in U.S. Federal Court here to a felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gabriel D. Housman, 25, entered his guilty plea before U.S. District Judge John A. Ross. According to a written...
-
Catholic bishops ask Gov. Parson to halt execution, spare Bucklew's lifeMissouri's Catholic bishops want Gov. Mike Parson to halt the scheduled execution of convicted murderer Russell Bucklew and reduce his sentence to life in prison. Bishop Edward Rice of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese is one of four bishops...
-
Cape Girardeau County agenda 9/19/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for the Sept. 16 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n Roger Hutson, treasurer -- purchase order to city of Jackson --...
-
Most read 9/18/19Facing death with dignity, courage and beautySometimes in life you come across a talent and personality so big, that you know you're in the company of someone special. At the Southeast Missourian, Heidi Hall was a talent for the ages. A reporter here in the 1990s, she rose to managing editor...
-
Dig on Scott County farm for Cheryl Scherer's body unsuccessfulFederal, state and Scott County law enforcement officers dug for evidence Monday in the 40-year-old disappearance of Cheryl Ann Scherer, but turned up nothing. It was another dead end in a cold case that has baffled law enforcement and left...
-
Gas price fears allayed in days following attack in Saudi ArabiaAlthough industry experts generally agree the drone attack Saturday on one of the worlds largest oil production facilities in Saudi Arabia could result in higher gas prices worldwide, local gas station operators arent saying how they think price...
-
Ceiling art: Central Academy students paint with emotionStudents at Cape Girardeau Central Academy are learning to cope with emotional struggles and hardships through spray paint, acrylic finger paint and unique brush strokes some made with toothbrushes while using the facilitys ceiling tiles as a...
-
Body of Tamms, Ill., man recovered from Mississippi River in homicide caseThe body of a Tamms, Illinois, man has been recovered from the Mississippi River in Tennessee, Illinois State Police said Tuesday in a news release. Larry L. McNelly of rural Tamms had been missing since a fire was set at his home Sept. 10, police...
-
Cape council considers partnership to improve Central High School baseball/softball complexCape Girardeau city officials are considering partnering with the local school district to renovate the baseball and softball complex at Central High School. Council members, at the urging of former Councilman Mark Lanzotti, instructed city staff...
-
Nationals Summer Shootout lawn mower races coming to Bollinger CountyPATTON, Mo. Lawn mower racers from all over the country will descend upon Patton Saddle Club on Sept. 27 and 28 for the Nationals Summer Shootout. The Nationals Summer Shootout is a series, and there are two races in the series this year. The...
-
Aldermen discuss annexing subdivision north of JacksonThe potential annexation of a sizable subdivision just north of Jacksons city limits was a major discussion topic at Monday nights meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen. Annexation of the Savers Farm subdivision just south of Clover Hill Road...
-
Union County jury finds Chester man guilty of first-degree murderA Union County jury has convicted a Randolph County man of first-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2018 death of a Murphysboro, Illinois, man. William P. Wasmund, 48, of Chester, Illinois, was convicted Thursday following a four-day trial...
-
Jackson chamber to graduate leadership program participantsThe Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host a graduation ceremony Wednesday for participants in its 12th annual Jackson Leadership and Development program. The event will take place at the Jackson Civic Center starting at 11 a.m. Its amazing...
-
Rural Routes: Fruitland grade-school classmates gather to reminisce, catch upOn County Road 542 outside Pocahontas on Saturday, opposite a cornfield, three balloons and a homemade sign welcomed members of the Class of 1978. It wasnt a high school reunion that would be later that evening in Jackson but rather a meetup...
-
$146,000 raised during annual Walk to End Alzheimer's on SaturdayClutching four brightly-colored pinwheel flowers alongside two of her sisters, Cynthia King of Chaffee, Missouri, was walking to end Alzheimers in honor of her mother, Barbara Schaefer, on Saturday at Cape County Park North. Barbara died in 2012,...
-
Up for auction: 56-year massive collection of classic cars and service station memorabiliaAn uphill gravel road on the fringes of Cape Girardeau leads to the secluded home of 80-year-old Joan McPherson. Her husband passed away last year leaving behind a massive collection of classic cars, vintage service station pumps, 8,000 spark plugs...
-
-
-
-
-
70 and counting: Joe Kirchdoerfer marks 70 years as SEMO District Fair exhibitorJoe Kirchdoerfer was 14 when he started showing jersey cattle at the SEMO District Fair, but that was 70 years ago. The dairy farmer now boasts seven decades as a jersey cattle exhibitor at the annual fair. In 1949, he and sister, Marie James,...
-
High Street and more: State releases locations of medical marijuana applicationsThe State of Missouri has received 21 applications for medical marijuana facilities in Cape Girardeau and another six in Jackson. Most of the applications 18 for locations in Cape Girardeau and five in Jackson are for medical marijuana...
-
Sikeston officer resigns after anti-Islamic postsSIKESTON, Mo. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer who made anti-Islamic posts on a public Facebook account resigned from duty, effective early Friday. Late yesterday evening, the officer gave me a verbal resignation and then said he...
-
Free dental services offered Saturday for those in needCape Girardeau Dental Care and Jungermann Dental Care will be offering cleanings, fillings and extractions for those in need of dental services during Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, according to news release. Dr. David Kaelin, Dr. Richard Straus...
-
Most read 9/14/19Bollinger County firefighter faces rape, sodomy chargesA Bollinger County volunteer firefighter faces charges of rape, sodomy, child molestation and incest stemming from incidents this year and last. Ronald Braden, 45, of Zalma, Missouri, was arrested earlier this summer. His wife, Trishcia Braden,...
-
Most read 9/13/19SE Catholic Campus Ministry to build new facility after exceeding campaign goalSoutheast Missouri State University's Catholic Campus Ministry has outgrown its current chapel and plans for a new, larger facility are beginning to take shape requiring the demolition of the chapel and its two on-campus houses. Deacon and...
-
Most read 9/13/19Sikeston officer placed on leave after Islamophobic comments on FacebookSikeston, Missouri, police officer Frankie Adams was placed on administrative leave Thursday after posting anti-Muslim comments on Facebook. "I get to choose whom I dislike, and it just so happens to be all Muslims and their beliefs," Adams wrote in...
Cape Native Stops Charging Grizzly Bear in Montana
While on a 60 mile backpacking trip with a group through Glacier National Park in Montana, I spooked a family of grizzly bears in some brush right off the trail and literally just a few feet from me. I noticed there was a mother and two cubs. The mother ran up the hill a bit with the cubs and then charged back down to within 15 feet or so of me, so I pulled out my revolver that was loaded with six .454 Casull rounds, dropped the hammer back, aimed right at her face, and yelled stop! Miraculously, she stopped and stood up on her hind legs. Keeping my guns sights locked on her, I told the bear do not come any closer. Convinced this would almost certainly have to end by me shooting and fatally wounding the bear, I attempted talking to the bear to settle her down and at least give a better solution a chance. I told her we dont have to do this, I dont want anymore to do with you than you want with me.
I continued to keep my gun locked on her vitals and held my ground while we had a bit of a standoff. Just then, a group of hikers came around a turn and were now unblocked by trees and I could hear them and glanced over to see them. With my gun still drawn and aimed at the bear, I told the hikers there were three grizzly bears right in front of me. They started yelling and making noise and slowly walking backwards the way they came. Soon after they disappeared back around the corner, one of the cubs made a whining noise, probably tired and scared of the people around. Thats when the mother turned around, took off the direction opposite of me into the woods, and disappeared with the 2 cubs following. I stood waiting for the mother to come back alone and ready to attack. About 20 or 30 seconds or so after the three bears disappeared into the woods, they reappeared crossing the trail 40 yards down where the hikers had been just a little bit ago, with the bears walking in a single-file line. After giving them plenty of time to get far away from the trail, we continued our hike in that direction, explained to the other hikers what had just transpired, and completed the final 4 miles of an incredible trip.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires free registration: