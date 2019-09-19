Letter to the Editor
Hearing impaired help
My 5-year-old son Ryder was born with hearing loss, and until he was 4 years old, he could only hear about 50% of sound. Many people don't realize how common hearing loss is among children: about 2 or 3 of out every 1,000 children born. Another thing many people donÂ¹t realize: hearing care is expensive and is not financially feasible for everyone.
For us, it was not covered by insurance, and would cost thousands of dollars to get Ryder the help he needed. Thankfully, the Perryville Miracle-Ear provided Ryder with a much-needed set of hearing aids through the Miracle-Ear Foundation.
Sadly, our story is the exception, not the rule, when it comes to affording hearing aids. We were lucky to find the Miracle-Ear Foundation and receive some help. But for so many Missourians, especially those of us who live in rural parts of the state, this is not the case.
That's why I am so grateful to hear Gov. Mike Parson just signed a statewide hearing distribution program into law.
For Missouri's deaf and hard-of-hearing community, this is a huge milestone. The law is the much-needed hearing care help for Missourians that the Miracle-Ear Foundation was for us.
Our journey to help Ryder hear has not been an easy one. And it's a journey I know we will not be the last to take. Thanks to this new law, children and adults across Missouri will finally have the opportunity to experience the life-changing gift of sound.
Carrie Schlotter, Perryville
More to explore
-
-
Editorial (9/19/19)Going extra mile to help children facing traumaLearning is made much more difficult under traumatic circumstances. School districts are forming plans and techniques to help students dealing with traumatic events, to help them cope and learn. The movement to provide more resources for trauma is...
-
Column (9/18/19)Facing death with dignity, courage and beautySometimes in life you come across a talent and personality so big, that you know you're in the company of someone special. At the Southeast Missourian, Heidi Hall was a talent for the ages. A reporter here in the 1990s, she rose to managing editor...
-
-
Editorial (9/16/19)2 ways to be involved in Cape gov't in days aheadThere are a few important dates coming up for the future of Cape Girardeau. Two of them have to do with planning street and sidewalk projects well into the future, and the other has to do with an attempt to improve Cape Girardeaus south...
-
Column (9/14/19)Jefferson educators talk about the 'power of yes'It's a few minutes after 8 on Friday morning and the gym at Jefferson Elementary is full of excited students. Upbeat music with a heavy beat plays, and principal Leigh Ragsdale serves as the emcee for the school's second annual fashion show....
-
Editorial (9/13/19)Cape vs. Jackson rivalry game is a must-see for football fans, alumsIt's rivalry week in Cape Girardeau County. Tonight, the Jackson and Cape Girardeau Central football teams will do battle for the 113th time. Jackson, a football power in recent years in Southeast Missouri under coach Brent Eckley, will be the...
-
Editorial (9/12/19)McDowell South gives RV to flood victimsThe flood of 2019 broke records for its duration and inconvenienced thousands of people, as it closed down highways in Southern Illinois. For most, the flood was a major inconvenience. For farmers, it meant loss of income. For some, it meant damaged...
-
Column (9/11/19)Cape Chamber plays vital role in developing leadersThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce powers a lot of economic progress in the region, but its development of leaders may be one of its most important roles. It does this on a number of levels, most obviously through its Leadership Cape...
-
Column (9/10/19)Banning willful defiance suspensions doesnt help black studentsAdd California to the list of those committed to "helping" -- with a special focus on providing that "help" to "students of color." Once again, I beg: "Stop 'helping.'" Senate Bill 419 will ban the state's schools from suspending K-8 public and...
-
Editorial (9/9/19)Chamber begins second year of soft skillsA Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce program is working hard to help future job-seekers develop soft skills needed in the workplace. Called Capable, the program was launched in the Cape Girardeau School District last year. It aims to help...
-
Column (9/7/19)Uplifting stories about inspiring people who are making a big difference locallyFollowing is an abbreviated version of remarks made by Southeast Missourian publisher Jon K. Rust at the B Magazine Newsmakers Awards reception on Sept. 4 at First Midwest in Cape Girardeau. n We received dozens of nominations from throughout the...
-
Column (9/7/19)Museum of the Bible is a national treasureEvery high school student should visit Washington, D.C. at least once before they graduate. No matter how much you read and study, there's something special about visiting our nation's capital and seeing the monuments, museums and halls of...
-
Editorial (9/6/19)Vape users falling ill across the nationThe leisure activity known as vaping has been in the news a lot lately, for all the wrong reasons. Severe, acute, lung illnesses have been reported all over the country, two of them resulting in deaths. One adult has died in Illinois, and a second...
-
Editorial (9/5/19)Scholarships for the town; an uplifting gift to PuxicoThere's giving back to your community. Then there's Holigan-giving-back to your community. Harold and Hermena Parks Holigan of Dallas set up a family scholarship to pay for any Puxico High School graduate who maintained a 2.75 grade-point average...
-
Column (9/4/19)Millenials who prefer socialism ignore the lessons of historyDuring my college years, I studied, worked and traveled in what was then the last days of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Personal lessons and observations from those two years abound. Among them: the glaringly stark failure of socialism....
-
Column (9/3/19)Pulling the wool off of black sheeps' eyesIt must be tough feeling the need to apologize for and/or repeatedly explain something. This is rampant among politicians who use black people to make gains in the polls by humbly going through those motions. We black folks are stepping stones...
-
Editorial (9/3/19)Old Town Cape hire looks like perfect fit to leadYoud be hard-pressed to find a more-perfect person, based on qualifications and experience, to lead Old Town Cape. Cape Girardeaus downtown organization is welcoming home a downtown native in Liz Haynes. Haynes grew up in downtown, in the Indie...
-
-
Column (8/31/19)Capahas are a major reason behind areas connection to local baseballIf youre a Major League Baseball fan, this is the time of year things get really interesting. Fans, along with players and coaches, are watching the scoreboard every night to see if their team gained ground in the standings. The St. Louis...
-
-
-
Editorial (8/30/19)P&G, now 50 years in Cape County, plays important role in economyProctor & Gamble's Cape Girardeau County plant turned 50 in August. In late August of 1969, the first Pampers disposable diapers rolled off the production line. As stated in a recent article by business editor Jay Wolz, the plant produces and ships...
-
Editorial (8/29/19)Local football season begins tonight at HouckThe local football season kicks off tonight with the season opener for Southeast Missouri State University at home against regional rival Southern Illinois University. Last year's game in Carbondale was an epic back-and-forth game, won late in...
-
-
-
-