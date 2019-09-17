Local Physician Appointed as Missouri State Air Surgeon

Colonel Andrew B. Hyatt was appointed the State Air Surgeon, Missouri Air National Guard, Jefferson City, MO. As the Missouri State Air Surgeon Colonel Hyatt serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the Missouri Air National Guard and as primary liaison between the individual medical/aeromedical units/homeland response force/critical care air transport units, the Center for Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills (CSTARS), the Adjutant General, the Air Surgeon of the Air National Guard, and the Missouri Army National Guard Chief Surgeon on force protection medical issues, aspects of homeland security, and other medical matters. He ensures the state maintains a viable, healthy, and medically ready force for worldwide deployment and availability.

Colonel Hyatt was born and raised in Southern Utah. He attended Southern Utah University and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in Zoology in 1998.

COL. HYATT BEGAN HIS AIR FORCE CAREER WHEN HE BECAME COMMISSIONED IN THE KANSAS AIR NATIONAL GUARD, IN OCTOBER 1999, UNDER THE EARLY COMMISSION PROGRAM (ECP) FOR MEDICAL STUDENTS IN THE MEDICAL SERVICE CORPS IN THE 190TH MEDICAL GROUP. HE WAS THE FIRST MEDICAL STUDENT TO JOIN THE EARLY COMMISSION PROGRAM IN THE STATE OF KANSAS. HE SERVED IN BOTH THE 190TH MEDICAL GROUP IN TOPEKA, KS AND THE 184TH MEDICAL GROUP IN WICHITA, KS

AS A 4TH YEAR MEDICAL STUDENT COLONEL HYATT ATTENDED THE USAF SCHOOL OF AEROSPACE MEDICINE, BROOKS AFB, TX WHERE HE GRADUATED AS DISTINGUISHED GRADUATE FROM THE AEROSPACE MEDICINE PRIMARY COURSE IN MAY 2003.

COLONEL HYATT WAS COMMISSIONED IN THE MEDICAL CORPS AS A CAPTAIN AFTER GRADUATING FROM KANSAS CITY UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND BIOSCIENCES, KANSAS CITY, MO WITH HIS DOCTOR OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE DEGREE IN MAY 2003. AFTER FINISHING MEDICAL SCHOOL HE TRANSFERRED TO THE 127TH FIGHTER WING IN SELFRIDGE ANGB, MI.

DURING HIS RESIDENCY TRAINING COL. HYATT WAS A STAFF FLIGHT SURGEON IN THE 127TH MEDICAL GROUP, MICHIGAN AIR NATIONAL GUARD DUAL HATTED AS THE SQUADRON MEDICAL ELEMENT (SME) FLIGHT SURGEON FOR THE 107TH FIGHTER SQUADRON. DURING THAT TIME HE ATTENDED BOTH THE OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE AND TROPICAL MEDICINE COURSES AT THE USAF SCHOOL OF AEROSPACE MEDICINE.

WHILE AN SME FLIGHT SURGEON WITH THE 107TH FIGHTER SQUADRON HE DEPLOYED TO BALAD AFB, IRAQ, IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION IRAQI FREEDOM. COL. HYATT HAS OVER 97 COMBAT FLIGHT HOURS AND OVER 260 TOTAL MILITARY FLIGHT HOURS.

AFTER COMPLETING HIS MEDICAL RESIDENCY TRAINING IN 2006 HE MOVED TO MISSOURI. IN 2008 HE TRANSFERRED TO THE MISSOURI AIR NATIONAL GUARD WHERE HE HAS SERVED IN THE 139TH AIRLIFT WING AS THE CHIEF OF CLINICAL SERVICES (SGH). COLONEL HYATT DEPLOYED IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION CORONET OAK AND DEPLOYED TO CHILE AS THE FIRST AIR FORCE MEDICAL OFFICER IN COUNTRY FOR THE 2010 EARTHQUAKE RESPONSE WHERE HIS MULTI-LINGUAL ABILITIES ASSISTED THE AIRLIFT SQUADRON IN ALL ASPECTS OF THE RESPONSE.

COL HYATT TRANSFERRED TO THE 131ST BOMB WING, 131ST MEDICAL GROUP. WHERE HE BECAME THE CHIEF OF AEROSPACE MEDICINE (SGP). HE COMPLETED HIS Senior MILITARY professional EDUCATION AT AIR WAR COLLEGE IN JUNE, 2018.

COL. HYATT BEGAN HIS CURRENT ASSIGNMENT OF STATE AIR SURGEON OF THE MISSOURI AIR NATIONAL GUARD IN 2019.

Col. Hyatt lives in Cape Girardeau, MO. He is married to Clarice R. Hyatt and has two children, Analinda (Saxony Lutheran H.S. 2018 graduate) and Andrew II (Saxony Lutheran H.S. Senior).

COLONEL. HYATT WORKS IN PRIVATE PRACTICE AS FULL-TIME EMERGENCY MEDICINE PHYSICIAN at Southeast Hospital Emergency Department AND MEDICAL DIRECTOR OF Cape County Private AMBULANCE SERVICE as well as Southeast Missouri State University team emergency physician IN CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO.

Col. Hyatt is active in his church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where he currently serves on the high council.

COL. HYATTS MILITARY AWARDS INCLUDE THE MERITORIOUS SERVICE MEDAL; AIR MEDAL; AIR FORCE ACHIEVEMENT MEDAL; NATIONAL DEFENSE SERVICE MEDAL; IRAQI CAMPAIGN MEDAL; GLOBAL WAR ON TERRORISM SERVICE MEDAL; HUMANITARIAN SERVICE MEDAL; NUCLEAR DETERRENCE OPERATIONS SERVICE MEDAL  TWO OAK LEAF CLUSTERS; ARMED FORCES EXPEDITIONARY SERVICE RIBBON W/ GOLD BOARDER; ARMED FORCES RESERVE MEDAL WITH M DEVICE; MICHIGAN BROAD SWORD SERVICE MEDAL