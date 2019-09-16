Local Church Donates bus to Boys & Girls Club

Centenary United Methodist Church, located at 300 N. Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau, recently donated a bus to the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Missouri. The Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Missouri has been partnered with Centenary UMC for a couple years using their Family Life Center for the after school program and the summer camp program. When Centenary decided it was time to replace their church bus they needed to decide what to do with the old bus. They could sell it but that would take time and effort to show it. Then someone suggested they donate it to the Boys & Girls Club because their current transportation was smaller and ailing. Centenary contacted Allen Treece, Director of Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Missouri, and he agreed! Thursday, September 12, 2019 Centenary's Trustee Cherie Henson signed over the title to The Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Missouri.