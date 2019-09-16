*Menu
2019 Little Miss Semo Fair

User-submitted story by Misty Webb
Monday, September 16, 2019
Riley Rae Webb, 6 year old daughter of Kyle and Misty Webb of Arlington, KY, crowned Little Miss Semo Fair on September 8, 2019.

