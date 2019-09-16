2 ways to be involved in Cape gov't in days ahead

Editorial

There are a few important dates coming up for the future of Cape Girardeau.

Two of them have to do with planning street and sidewalk projects well into the future, and the other has to do with an attempt to improve Cape Girardeaus south side.

There will be two open houses for you to weigh in on the project list for Transportation Trust Fund 6. A committee has been meeting to plan out what the next transportation sales tax might look like. So far, it appears heavy on the upkeep and maintenance side of things. But there has been some back-and-forth on whether Veterans Memorial Drive should be extended with the next tax initiative. If you feel strongly about that project or any other, you should attend one of the next two open houses, the first Wednesday at Osage Centre and the next Sept. 25 at Shawnee Park Center.

As Cape Girardeau embarks on its Purpose Built Communities campaign to reinvigorate the south side of the city, a group called PORCH is looking to hire an executive director to help plan and carry out the vision. PORCH, short for People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing, is seeking applications by Friday. PORCH will also hold a community party in mid-October, when they hope to have found the right person. If you know someone who might be interested or a good fit for the position, please see the job description and requirements on the PORCH Facebook page.

The Purpose Built Communities concept originated about 20 years ago in Atlanta and helped revitalize an economically depressed area of the city. Cape Girardeau has been working behind the scenes on a Purpose-Built strategy for several years.

We encourage you to become involved in your city government. Whether it be attending a transportation meeting, sharing a job opportunity with a potential candidate or simply offering encouraging words to those trying to make a difference, there are many ways for you to be engaged with your city.