2 ways to be involved in Cape gov't in days ahead

Column (9/14/19)Jefferson educators talk about the 'power of yes'It's a few minutes after 8 on Friday morning and the gym at Jefferson Elementary is full of excited students. Upbeat music with a heavy beat plays, and principal Leigh Ragsdale serves as the emcee for the school's second annual fashion show....
Editorial (9/13/19)Cape vs. Jackson rivalry game is a must-see for football fans, alumsIt's rivalry week in Cape Girardeau County. Tonight, the Jackson and Cape Girardeau Central football teams will do battle for the 113th time. Jackson, a football power in recent years in Southeast Missouri under coach Brent Eckley, will be the...
Editorial (9/12/19)McDowell South gives RV to flood victimsThe flood of 2019 broke records for its duration and inconvenienced thousands of people, as it closed down highways in Southern Illinois. For most, the flood was a major inconvenience. For farmers, it meant loss of income. For some, it meant damaged...
Column (9/11/19)Cape Chamber plays vital role in developing leadersThe Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce powers a lot of economic progress in the region, but its development of leaders may be one of its most important roles. It does this on a number of levels, most obviously through its Leadership Cape...
Column (9/10/19)Banning willful defiance suspensions doesnt help black studentsAdd California to the list of those committed to "helping" -- with a special focus on providing that "help" to "students of color." Once again, I beg: "Stop 'helping.'" Senate Bill 419 will ban the state's schools from suspending K-8 public and...
Editorial (9/9/19)Chamber begins second year of soft skillsA Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce program is working hard to help future job-seekers develop soft skills needed in the workplace. Called Capable, the program was launched in the Cape Girardeau School District last year. It aims to help...
Column (9/7/19)Uplifting stories about inspiring people who are making a big difference locallyFollowing is an abbreviated version of remarks made by Southeast Missourian publisher Jon K. Rust at the B Magazine Newsmakers Awards reception on Sept. 4 at First Midwest in Cape Girardeau. n We received dozens of nominations from throughout the...
Column (9/7/19)Museum of the Bible is a national treasureEvery high school student should visit Washington, D.C. at least once before they graduate. No matter how much you read and study, there's something special about visiting our nation's capital and seeing the monuments, museums and halls of...
Editorial (9/6/19)Vape users falling ill across the nationThe leisure activity known as vaping has been in the news a lot lately, for all the wrong reasons. Severe, acute, lung illnesses have been reported all over the country, two of them resulting in deaths. One adult has died in Illinois, and a second...
Editorial (9/5/19)Scholarships for the town; an uplifting gift to PuxicoThere's giving back to your community. Then there's Holigan-giving-back to your community. Harold and Hermena Parks Holigan of Dallas set up a family scholarship to pay for any Puxico High School graduate who maintained a 2.75 grade-point average...
Column (9/4/19)Millenials who prefer socialism ignore the lessons of historyDuring my college years, I studied, worked and traveled in what was then the last days of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Personal lessons and observations from those two years abound. Among them: the glaringly stark failure of socialism....
Column (9/3/19)Pulling the wool off of black sheeps' eyesIt must be tough feeling the need to apologize for and/or repeatedly explain something. This is rampant among politicians who use black people to make gains in the polls by humbly going through those motions. We black folks are stepping stones...
Editorial (9/3/19)Old Town Cape hire looks like perfect fit to leadYoud be hard-pressed to find a more-perfect person, based on qualifications and experience, to lead Old Town Cape. Cape Girardeaus downtown organization is welcoming home a downtown native in Liz Haynes. Haynes grew up in downtown, in the Indie...
Column (8/31/19)Capahas are a major reason behind areas connection to local baseballIf youre a Major League Baseball fan, this is the time of year things get really interesting. Fans, along with players and coaches, are watching the scoreboard every night to see if their team gained ground in the standings. The St. Louis...
Editorial (8/30/19)P&G, now 50 years in Cape County, plays important role in economyProctor & Gamble's Cape Girardeau County plant turned 50 in August. In late August of 1969, the first Pampers disposable diapers rolled off the production line. As stated in a recent article by business editor Jay Wolz, the plant produces and ships...
Editorial (8/29/19)Local football season begins tonight at HouckThe local football season kicks off tonight with the season opener for Southeast Missouri State University at home against regional rival Southern Illinois University. Last year's game in Carbondale was an epic back-and-forth game, won late in...
Editorial (8/28/19)B Magazine's Newsmaker edition a showstopper; event on Sept. 4If you haven't read the latest edition of B Magazine, the Southeast Missourian's business publication, you're missing out on some great content. It's the Newsmakers edition, which features 18 people who give selflessly in their efforts to make the...
Editorial (8/27/19)Notre Dame High has big shoes to fill as Bro. David leavesNotre Dame Regional High School is still in adjustment mode after the surprising announcement last week that Brother David Anthony Migliorino, OSF, will be leaving the school. Migliorino was beloved by almost everyone involved with the school. He...
Letter (8/20/19)Safety net becomes entanglementWhen food commodities from the government became available to poor people, my grandfather wouldn't take any. I was just a kid, and I didn't understand. Here was free food, and grandpa said no. He said they could get by without the free food so they...
2 ways to be involved in Cape gov't in days ahead
There are a few important dates coming up for the future of Cape Girardeau.
Two of them have to do with planning street and sidewalk projects well into the future, and the other has to do with an attempt to improve Cape Girardeaus south side.
There will be two open houses for you to weigh in on the project list for Transportation Trust Fund 6. A committee has been meeting to plan out what the next transportation sales tax might look like. So far, it appears heavy on the upkeep and maintenance side of things. But there has been some back-and-forth on whether Veterans Memorial Drive should be extended with the next tax initiative. If you feel strongly about that project or any other, you should attend one of the next two open houses, the first Wednesday at Osage Centre and the next Sept. 25 at Shawnee Park Center.
As Cape Girardeau embarks on its Purpose Built Communities campaign to reinvigorate the south side of the city, a group called PORCH is looking to hire an executive director to help plan and carry out the vision. PORCH, short for People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing, is seeking applications by Friday. PORCH will also hold a community party in mid-October, when they hope to have found the right person. If you know someone who might be interested or a good fit for the position, please see the job description and requirements on the PORCH Facebook page.
The Purpose Built Communities concept originated about 20 years ago in Atlanta and helped revitalize an economically depressed area of the city. Cape Girardeau has been working behind the scenes on a Purpose-Built strategy for several years.
We encourage you to become involved in your city government. Whether it be attending a transportation meeting, sharing a job opportunity with a potential candidate or simply offering encouraging words to those trying to make a difference, there are many ways for you to be engaged with your city.
