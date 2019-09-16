Prayer 9-16-19

More to explore
Rural Routes: Fruitland grade-school classmates gather to reminisce, catch upOn County Road 542 outside Pocahontas on Saturday, opposite a cornfield, three balloons and a homemade sign welcomed members of the Class of 1978. It wasnt a high school reunion that would be later that evening in Jackson but rather a meetup...
$146,000 raised during annual Walk to End Alzheimer's on SaturdayClutching four brightly-colored pinwheel flowers alongside two of her sisters, Cynthia King of Chaffee, Missouri, was walking to end Alzheimers in honor of her mother, Barbara Schaefer, on Saturday at Cape County Park North. Barbara died in 2012,...
Up for auction: 56-year massive collection of classic cars and service station memorabiliaAn uphill gravel road on the fringes of Cape Girardeau leads to the secluded home of 80-year-old Joan McPherson. Her husband passed away last year leaving behind a massive collection of classic cars, vintage service station pumps, 8,000 spark plugs...
70 and counting: Joe Kirchdoerfer marks 70 years as SEMO District Fair exhibitorJoe Kirchdoerfer was 14 when he started showing jersey cattle at the SEMO District Fair, but that was 70 years ago. The dairy farmer now boasts seven decades as a jersey cattle exhibitor at the annual fair. In 1949, he and sister, Marie James,...
High Street and more: State releases locations of medical marijuana applicationsThe State of Missouri has received 21 applications for medical marijuana facilities in Cape Girardeau and another six in Jackson. Most of the applications 18 for locations in Cape Girardeau and five in Jackson are for medical marijuana...
Sikeston officer resigns after anti-Islamic postsSIKESTON, Mo. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer who made anti-Islamic posts on a public Facebook account resigned from duty, effective early Friday. Late yesterday evening, the officer gave me a verbal resignation and then said he...
Free dental services offered Saturday for those in needCape Girardeau Dental Care and Jungermann Dental Care will be offering cleanings, fillings and extractions for those in need of dental services during Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, according to news release. Dr. David Kaelin, Dr. Richard Straus...
Bollinger County firefighter faces rape, sodomy chargesA Bollinger County volunteer firefighter faces charges of rape, sodomy, child molestation and incest stemming from incidents this year and last. Ronald Braden, 45, of Zalma, Missouri, was arrested earlier this summer. His wife, Trishcia Braden,...
State police, fire marshal investigate Tamms, Ill., area fire, missing personIllinois State Police and the office of the state fire marshal are investigating a residential fire near Tamms, Illinois, which also involves a missing person. The incident occurred Tuesday. State police reported the incident Thursday. The fire...
Round and round we go
Ouster of Miner police chief upheld by Scott County judgeA judge has upheld the impeachment and ouster of the former, elected police chief of Miner, Missouri. Christopher Griggs had gone to court in an effort to get his job back after the Scott County city's board of aldermen impeached him at the...
Cape's PORCH group looking for director, office spaceA nationwide search is underway for an executive director to head a south Cape Girardeau revitalization group, which is also looking for office space in the neighborhood it serves. PORCH, which stands for People Organized to Revitalize Community...
Scott County chief deputy resigns to take post in prosecutor's officeScott County chief deputy Ryan Dennis, who is second only to Sheriff Wes Drury in the sheriff's department, has resigned, effective Sept. 30. Dennis is leaving to take a position as investigator for the Scott County prosecutor's office. He is...
SE Catholic Campus Ministry to build new facility after exceeding campaign goalSoutheast Missouri State University's Catholic Campus Ministry has outgrown its current chapel and plans for a new, larger facility are beginning to take shape requiring the demolition of the chapel and its two on-campus houses. Deacon and...
Sikeston officer placed on leave after Islamophobic comments on FacebookSikeston, Missouri, police officer Frankie Adams was placed on administrative leave Thursday after posting anti-Muslim comments on Facebook. "I get to choose whom I dislike, and it just so happens to be all Muslims and their beliefs," Adams wrote in...
Photo Gallery 9/13/19Jefferson Elementary School fashion showStudents and teachers at Jefferson Elementary School got a chance to show off their styles in a school fashion show Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the school in Cape Girardeau. Principal Leigh Ragsdale said some of Jeffersons students love fashion so...
Cape County 'I voted' sticker design contest announcedVoters in Cape Girardeau County next year will be wearing "I Voted" stickers featuring the winning sticker design of a contest now underway through the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office. The contest, which began this week, is open to all Cape...
Route AA in Scott, New Madrid counties reduced for paving workRoutes AA in Scott and New Madrid counties will be reduced with an 8-foot width restriction as contractor crews mill and overlay the roadway, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release says. The road reduction will be from U.S. 62 in...
4 lanes or 2? Transportation officials discuss future of Cairo bridgeCAIRO, Ill. The 82-year-old bridge between Cairo and Wickliffe, Kentucky, will be replaced before it reaches its 100th anniversary, according to the Kentucky transportation officials. "We would like for people to be driving on a new bridge...
A patriot returns
Showtime
Photo Gallery 9/12/19More than a Mower: Racers chase the checkered in PattonThe rumble is tremendous. It can be felt even outside the fence that rings the dirt track at the Patton Saddle Club. It looks like a half-dozen riding lawn mowers lining up, but these machines are stripped down and rebuilt for one purpose: speed....
Most read 9/11/19Subscriber exclusive: Coroner calls unsolved murder 'very solvable'; family upset about investigation efforts by county, stateMARBLE HILL, Mo. Tow-truck operator Jeffery Scott Scotty Robins was fatally shot in the head while asleep in his rural Bollinger County home. Seven years later, there still have been no arrests. Bollinger County Coroner Charles Hutchings...
Most read 9/11/19Subscriber exclusive: Interviews paint picture of insurance collection as motive in unsolved Bollinger County murderThe body of Jeffery Scott Scotty Robins was discovered by his children when they returned home from school Sept. 6, 2012. He had been shot in the head while sleeping. The single shot came from a .22-caliber gun. Bollinger County Coroner Charles...
Most read 9/10/19Cape County circuit clerk placing restriction on public access to court documentsThe Cape Girardeau County Circuit Clerks Office will no longer allow the public or news media to print out court records from a public access computer in the Common Pleas Courthouse. Requested documents now will be printed by clerk staff and...
Most read 9/9/19Fight for life: 10-year-old Jimmy Williams awaits heart transplant at Cardinal Glennon Children's HospitalTen-year-old Jimmy Williams of Jackson is staying strong through the support of friends and family and a recent visit from St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube with the Stanley Cup as he awaits a heart transplant at SSM Health Cardinal...
Most read 9/9/19Business Notebook: The fair is here; medical marijuana applications climb; keeping an eye on several empty propertiesThis is Day Three of the 2019 SEMO District Fair's eight-day run in Arena Park. When it was established 164 years ago, the primary purpose of the SEMO District Fair was to focus on the region's agricultural economy. Over the years, there's been less...