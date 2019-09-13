Cape vs. Jackson rivalry game is a must-see for football fans, alums

Editorial

It's rivalry week in Cape Girardeau County. Tonight, the Jackson and Cape Girardeau Central football teams will do battle for the 113th time.

Jackson, a football power in recent years in Southeast Missouri under coach Brent Eckley, will be the favorite at home when the two teams meet tonight at 7.

The Indians will be looking to win their fourth straight rivalry game, having beaten the Tigers 49-7 last year.

Central is rebuilding after a tough 1-9 campaign last year. The Tigers are led by veteran coach Kent Gibbs, who previously coached in Sikeston and Fredericktown and played as an Indian in high school many years ago.

Gibbs has always emphasized the running game; Eckly's brand of football is more spread out and emphasizes the passing game, led this year by quarterback Cael Welker.

Tonight's game will be one of the most well-attended football games of the year, and "The Pit" will be rocking on the campus of Jackson High School.

We hope to see you at the game. Be sure to check out the coverage at semoball.com for stories and photos.