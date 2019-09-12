*Menu
Grandparent Day Celebration at Guardian Angel School

User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Thursday, September 12, 2019
Kolby Phillips enjoys eating cookies with his grandma.

The traditional Grandparent Day was celebrated on Sunday, September 8. At Guardian Angel School in Oran, the day was celebrated on Thursday, September 12. The day started with a Mass that was planned by the 2nd and 3rd grade class. Following Mass, the students and grandparents came over to the school cafeteria to enjoy cookies and milk. The students as well as the grandparents look forward to this day of celebrating the grandparents, great-grandparents, and that special someone in your life. After enjoying each other's company and the treats, the students got to take their special people to their classroom to show them where they learn.

Sadler and Baker Mattingly celebrate with grandparents and great-grandparents. Pictured are Larry & Mary Dannenmueller, Robert Graviett, Sadler & Baker Mattingly, and Carla Graviett.
Reid Hobbs and his grandma celebrate Grandparent's Day at Guardian Angel School.
Natalie, Hayden, & Riley Ramsey give a big hug to their grandma, Doris Reddick.
Peggy Klipfel, Cooper & Parker Bryant, and Bill Klipfel pose for a family picture.

