80th birthday celebration

Round and round we go
Ouster of Miner police chief upheld by Scott County judgeA judge has upheld the impeachment and ouster of the former, elected police chief of Miner, Missouri. Christopher Griggs had gone to court in an effort to get his job back after the Scott County city's board of aldermen impeached him at the...
Cape's PORCH group looking for director, office spaceA nationwide search is underway for an executive director to head a south Cape Girardeau revitalization group, which is also looking for office space in the neighborhood it serves. PORCH, which stands for People Organized to Revitalize Community...
Scott County chief deputy resigns to take post in prosecutor's officeScott County chief deputy Ryan Dennis, who is second only to Sheriff Wes Drury in the sheriff's department, has resigned, effective Sept. 30. Dennis is leaving to take a position as investigator for the Scott County prosecutor's office. He is...
SE Catholic Campus Ministry to build new facility after exceeding campaign goalSoutheast Missouri State University's Catholic Campus Ministry has outgrown its current chapel and plans for a new, larger facility are beginning to take shape requiring the demolition of the chapel and its two on-campus houses. Deacon and...
Sikeston officer placed on leave after Islamophobic comments on FacebookSikeston, Missouri, police officer Frankie Adams was placed on administrative leave Thursday after posting anti-Muslim comments on Facebook. "I get to choose whom I dislike, and it just so happens to be all Muslims and their beliefs," Adams wrote in...
Cape County 'I voted' sticker design contest announcedVoters in Cape Girardeau County next year will be wearing "I Voted" stickers featuring the winning sticker design of a contest now underway through the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office. The contest, which began this week, is open to all Cape...
Route AA in Scott, New Madrid counties reduced for paving workRoutes AA in Scott and New Madrid counties will be reduced with an 8-foot width restriction as contractor crews mill and overlay the roadway, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release says. The road reduction will be from U.S. 62 in...
4 lanes or 2? Transportation officials discuss future of Cairo bridgeCAIRO, Ill. The 82-year-old bridge between Cairo and Wickliffe, Kentucky, will be replaced before it reaches its 100th anniversary, according to the Kentucky transportation officials. "We would like for people to be driving on a new bridge...
A patriot returns
Showtime
Holy sludge! Find out how Cape is the No. 2 city in Missouri to recycle wasteThe waste from Cape Girardeau's sinks, toilets and washing machines is being transformed into fertilizer pellets, a process that city public works director Stan Polivick said benefits both the environment and the city's bottom line. Polivick said...
Out of the Darkness Community Walk, balloon release to honor National Suicide Awareness WeekSteven Chapman of Marble Hill, Missouri, 17, died by suicide in December, which prompted his mother, Katrina Holston, to take a stand this year with the local chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The annual Out of the Darkness...
Photo Gallery 9/12/19More than a Mower: Racers chase the checkered in PattonThe rumble is tremendous. It can be felt even outside the fence that rings the dirt track at the Patton Saddle Club. It looks like a half-dozen riding lawn mowers lining up, but these machines are stripped down and rebuilt for one purpose: speed....
Cape Girardeau County agenda 9/12/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for the Aug. 29, Sept. 5 and Sept. 9 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed...
Subscriber exclusive: Coroner calls unsolved murder 'very solvable'; family upset about investigation efforts by county, stateMARBLE HILL, Mo. Tow-truck operator Jeffery Scott Scotty Robins was fatally shot in the head while asleep in his rural Bollinger County home. Seven years later, there still have been no arrests. Bollinger County Coroner Charles Hutchings...
Subscriber exclusive: Interviews paint picture of insurance collection as motive in unsolved Bollinger County murderThe body of Jeffery Scott Scotty Robins was discovered by his children when they returned home from school Sept. 6, 2012. He had been shot in the head while sleeping. The single shot came from a .22-caliber gun. Bollinger County Coroner Charles...
Southeast Missouri hepatitis A outbreak winding down thanks to vaccinesA two-year outbreak of hepatitis A in Southeast Missouri appears to be slowing, but state and county health officials say vaccinations are needed to be sure the viral outbreak doesnt rekindle. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
SEMO District Fair Day 5: Livestock EditionIn farming circles, raising and exhibiting livestock is often a rite of passage; a way for youngsters to display (or build) a sense of responsibility, while sometimes even making a little money while they're at it. A portion this year's SEMO...
David Cantrell back at Avenue of FlagsScenes of the Avenue of Flags assembly for Patriot Day on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Cape Girardeau County Park North in Cape Girardeau. Retired Navy Capt. David Cantrell, chairman of the Avenue of Flags, said this was the first time he has been...
Jackson fire department to break ground on 9/11 memorial WednesdayGroundbreaking for a 9/11 memorial on the grounds of Jacksons Fire Station No. 1 is set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 18 years to the day after terrorist attacks on U.S. soil killed nearly 3,000 people, including 343 New York City firefighters. A...
Cape County circuit clerk placing restriction on public access to court documentsThe Cape Girardeau County Circuit Clerks Office will no longer allow the public or news media to print out court records from a public access computer in the Common Pleas Courthouse. Requested documents now will be printed by clerk staff and...
Portion of Bertling to close for repaving beginning ThursdayBertling Street east of West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau will be closed in both directions for up to a week starting Thursday, allowing for street repaving following a water system repair project. Detours will be marked to direct traffic around...
Fight for life: 10-year-old Jimmy Williams awaits heart transplant at Cardinal Glennon Children's HospitalTen-year-old Jimmy Williams of Jackson is staying strong through the support of friends and family and a recent visit from St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube with the Stanley Cup as he awaits a heart transplant at SSM Health Cardinal...
Most read 9/9/19Business Notebook: The fair is here; medical marijuana applications climb; keeping an eye on several empty propertiesThis is Day Three of the 2019 SEMO District Fair's eight-day run in Arena Park. When it was established 164 years ago, the primary purpose of the SEMO District Fair was to focus on the region's agricultural economy. Over the years, there's been less...
200 vintage tractors mark 39 years at SEMO FairAmong the pack of roughly 200 restored large tractors, lawn tractors and other farming machinery sits Wayne Heldermans red Massey-Harris 555D wheatland tractor next to a slick-wheeled 1924 Wallis. The tractors will be on display through Friday,...
Most read 9/7/19Sikeston city contends not responsible in wrongful arrest, conviction caseThe City of Sikeston, Missouri, was not responsible for the actions of its former public safety director Drew Juden in the wrongful arrest and conviction of David Robinson, an attorney for the city has argued. The city, Juden and former detective...
Most read 9/7/19Local school districts strive to help students who have experienced traumaEducators in Cape Girardeau Countys two largest school districts are working to become more sensitive and responsive to students who experience various forms of childhood trauma. The combined enrollment of the Cape Girardeau and Jackson public...
Most read 9/4/19Ratledge's body found in lake; educator, coach remember 'Sam' as 'an awesome kid'Samantha Ratledge was remembered Tuesday as an awesome kid and an outstanding athlete by her high school principal and her collegiate coach. Ratledge, 22, fell off a boat on Kentucky Lake on Sunday evening. Her body was recovered about 10 a.m....
Most read 8/31/19SEMO student among growing number to fall severely ill from acute vape-related lung illnessA Southeast Missouri State University student is among a growing number of people to suffer from a severe lung illness associated with vaping. E-cigarettes and vapes have grown in popularity in the last five years, and vaping-related illnesses have...
