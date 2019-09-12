*Menu
80th birthday celebration

User-submitted story by Debbie Williams
Thursday, September 12, 2019

Mary Ann Kagle celebrated her 80th birthday with a party on July 12. The party was given by her husband, Carl Kagle, and daughters, Debbie (Carroll) Williams and Karla (David) Liebherr. Attending the celebration were grandsons Lance (Jesse) Ferrell, Gabe Liebherr, Tim Liebherr, Noah Liebherr and Ben (Ginny) Liebherr and great-grandchildren, Louisa, Karla Ruth and Francis Wyatt Liebherr.

