VFW Auxiliary 3838 Officers for New Year

User-submitted story by Courtney Fuller
Thursday, September 12, 2019
Front row: LaDonna Hengst (Treas.), Sharon Pryor (Sr. Vice Pres.), Teresa Payne (Pres.), Regina Ivie (Jr. Vice Pres.), Sandy Prichard (Sect.)

VFW Auxiliary 3838 Cape Girardeau, MO new officers for the year 2019-2020.

