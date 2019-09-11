PORCH Fund established to revitalize south Cape

A group committed to revitalizing the south side of Cape Girardeau has opened a fund to support its work through the Cape Area Community Foundation.

People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing, or PORCH, established a designated fund to recreate the vibrancy of this area of town using a framework called Purpose Built Communities. The groups goals include reviving the residential character of the neighborhood; encouraging access to educators, health-care providers and business owners; and building productive partnerships with local government and other community agencies.

The PORCH Group has the backing of the City of Cape Girardeau to revitalize this south side area into a safe and friendly neighborhood.

The Cape Area Community Foundation holds and administers funds for community development, including serving as a nonprofit umbrella while the group is in process of establishing its own 501(c)3 organization.

Donations to the fund are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by the IRS. Donations can be made securely online http://cfozarks.org/affiliates/capearea/. Click on the Donation button and select the PORCH Initiative fund in the drop-down menu. Donors also can send checks to the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, P.O. Box 8960, Springfield, MO, 65801 by adding PORCH Initiative in the note area.

Established in 2015, the CACF is one of 49 affiliate foundations with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, the regions largest public charitable foundation. The CACF currently holds assets of more than $560,000 in 33 funds.