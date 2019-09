PORCH Fund established to revitalize south Cape

A group committed to revitalizing the south side of Cape Girardeau has opened a fund to support its work through the Cape Area Community Foundation.

People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing, or PORCH, established a designated fund to recreate the vibrancy of this area of town using a framework called Purpose Built Communities. The group’s goals include reviving the residential character of the neighborhood; encouraging access to educators, health-care providers and business owners; and building productive partnerships with local government and other community agencies.

The PORCH Group has the backing of the City of Cape Girardeau to revitalize this south side area into a safe and friendly neighborhood.

The Cape Area Community Foundation holds and administers funds for community development, including serving as a nonprofit umbrella while the group is in process of establishing its own 501(c)3 organization.

Donations to the fund are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by the IRS. Donations can be made securely online http://cfozarks.org/affiliates/capearea/. Click on the Donation button and select the PORCH Initiative fund in the drop-down menu. Donors also can send checks to the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, P.O. Box 8960, Springfield, MO, 65801 by adding “PORCH Initiative” in the note area.

Established in 2015, the CACF is one of 49 affiliate foundations with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, the region’s largest public charitable foundation. The CACF currently holds assets of more than $560,000 in 33 funds.