*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Revival

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Randy Conn
Monday, September 9, 2019

2019 Homecoming and Fall Revival at First Baptist Church of Delta 591 Liberty St. Delta, MO. 63745

Homecoming Sunday, September 22 @ 9:45 AM. Revival @ 10:45 & 6:00 PM. Concert with Mitch Pullen @ 1:00 PM Revival Monday, September 23 thur Thursday, September 26 @ 7:00 PM nightly.

Comments