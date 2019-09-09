Prayer 9-9-19

More to explore
-
-
Fight for life: 10-year-old Jimmy Williams awaits heart transplant at Cardinal Glennon Children's HospitalTen-year-old Jimmy Williams of Jackson is staying strong through the support of friends and family and a recent visit from St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube with the Stanley Cup as he awaits a heart transplant at SSM Health Cardinal...
-
200 vintage tractors mark 39 years at SEMO FairAmong the pack of roughly 200 restored large tractors, lawn tractors and other farming machinery sits Wayne Heldermans red Massey-Harris 555D wheatland tractor next to a slick-wheeled 1924 Wallis. The tractors will be on display through Friday,...
-
-
-
Sikeston city contends not responsible in wrongful arrest, conviction caseThe City of Sikeston, Missouri, was not responsible for the actions of its former public safety director Drew Juden in the wrongful arrest and conviction of David Robinson, an attorney for the city has argued. The city, Juden and former detective...
-
Local school districts strive to help students who have experienced traumaEducators in Cape Girardeau Countys two largest school districts are working to become more sensitive and responsive to students who experience various forms of childhood trauma. The combined enrollment of the Cape Girardeau and Jackson public...
-
2019 Leadership Cape participants present ideas for projectsAn international cultural festival, a downtown ambassador program and an electric scooter ride-sharing service were three of the ideas presented Friday morning at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerces First Friday Coffee. The ideas were...
-
-
-
-
Old Town Cape turns 20: Charles L. Hutson Auction set for SaturdayIn celebration of Old Town Cape's 20th anniversary, the event center at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau will be donned in emerald Saturday for the 32nd annual Charles L. Hutson Auction. The annual auction serves as the major and only annual fundraiser...
-
Bartels named Alliance Bank president of Cape operationThe president of Alliance Bank in Jackson has been named to serve as president of the bank's operations in Cape Girardeau as well. The additional role for Wade "Pee Wee" Bartels is "effective immediately," according to Alliance Bank president and...
-
Judge sentences Sikeston man to 50 years in prison in murder caseA Sikeston, Missouri, man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a man outside a liquor store in 2015 in a case that involved once-missing video evidence. A Scott County Circuit Court jury in July convicted 37-year-old Antoine...
-
Water project to halt service in portion of Jackson todayA water service interruption notice has been issued for a residential area along a portion of Old Cape Road in Jackson as well as several adjoining streets. According to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the Jackson Water Department will be...
-
Wrong-way suspect charged with manslaughterA 41-year-old wrong-way driver has been charged with manslaughter after his passenger died after apparently jumping from a Ford pickup truck last week on Interstate 55 and breaking his neck. Myron Lee Tillman of Columbia, Missouri, was charged...
-
Walk to End Alzheimer's set: 'A feel good time' for 'not a feel good disease'Neil Dougan's life completely changed when his wife Alberta, 73, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. But with the help of Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter, he's learning more about the disease and how to cope through the...
-
Jackson growth expected to continue; chamber official says retail opportunities increasing with population growthFrom a business and economic perspective, the past 12 months have been relatively successful in Jackson, and despite concerns about the expected disruption caused by road construction next year along U.S. 61 at the Interstate 55 interchange, the...
-
Route FF in Bollinger County closed for bridge replacementRoute FF in Bollinger County will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge over Cane Creek. The span is between county roads 512 and 514. As construction is underway, traffic will use a temporary bypass, according to a Missouri Department of...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County agenda 9/5/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n None at this time Communications/ reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business n...
-
Judge orders new round of questioning in sex discrimination caseBENTON, Mo. -- A judge Wednesday ordered Scott County's top elected official as well as other elected officials to undergo a new round of questioning in a sex discrimination case. Judge Benjamin Lewis issued his order in response to a request that...
-
'Stink bomb' attack on Spectrum turns into terrorist threat chargesA 35-year-old Cape Girardeau man has been charged with making a terrorist threat after he set off a stink bomb Tuesday at the Spectrum cable service office in Cape Girardeau. Deandre Dunn is accused of the crime, which caused the office at 623 S....
-
Family remembers 15-year-old shooting victim who had 'a different soul'CHARLESTON, Mo. Monday was 16 years since the birth of Madison Robinson; Tuesday was her funeral. Robinson died after being shot Aug. 24 on the front porch of her home at 913 Jefferson Ave. in Cape Girardeau. Scores turned out to pay tribute to...
-
Ratledge's body found in lake; educator, coach remember 'Sam' as 'an awesome kid'Samantha Ratledge was remembered Tuesday as an awesome kid and an outstanding athlete by her high school principal and her collegiate coach. Ratledge, 22, fell off a boat on Kentucky Lake on Sunday evening. Her body was recovered about 10 a.m....
-
Cape city seeks to address traffic tie-ups at Arena Park entranceThe Maria Louise Lane and Broadview Street junction regularly leads to traffic tie-ups at the Kingshighway entrance to Arena Park. Cape Girardeau city staff would like to alleviate the traffic problem, but dont know what would be the best...
-
Highway patrol: Dead man may have jumped from wrong-way pickupA Jackson, Tennessee, man who was found dead on the shoulder of Interstate 55 in Scott County on Thursday may have jumped from a pickup traveling north in the highways southbound lanes, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. The body of...
-
Man arrested after breaking glass vial at Spectrum officeAn apparently disgruntled Spectrum customer broke a glass vial containing an irritant at the cable service office Tuesday in Cape Girardeau, police said. The man then fled in a vehicle, police Sgt. Joey Hann said. Hann said late Tuesday afternoon...
-
-
Local News 9/3/19Franklin family receives RV to live in after losing son, home to floodwaters in McClureStepping into what remains of Tracey and Robin Franklins home is suffocating. You can smell the flood damage before you see it. Floor fans drone on in almost every room of the main floor but still struggle to circulate the heavy, humid air. Parts...
-
Most read 9/3/19Scott City woman missing after fall from boat on Kentucky LakeA Scott City woman remained missing Monday night after falling off a boat on Kentucky Lake on Sunday. Samantha Ratledge, 22, was reportedly a passenger on a pontoon boat that was headed south on Kentucky Lake at about 8 p.m. Sunday when, according...
-
Most read 8/31/19Did you know about this secluded swimming hole in Southeast Missouri?After a morning of Jeeping along the gravel backroads around Perry and Madison Counties, Mike Buhs and Devin Wingo ended up at a spot they knew from childhood. "We were out exploring, but it just got too hot," Buhs said. "So I figured we'd bring ...
-
Most read 8/31/19SEMO student among growing number to fall severely ill from acute vape-related lung illnessA Southeast Missouri State University student is among a growing number of people to suffer from a severe lung illness associated with vaping. E-cigarettes and vapes have grown in popularity in the last five years, and vaping-related illnesses have...