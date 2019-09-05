*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Cape Photo in National Exhibition

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Jan Chamberlain
Thursday, September 5, 2019
Color Exhibition Photo taken from Internet

Cape Photo is on display Sept 6-28 at the Academy of

the Arts in Lynchburg, VA. The National Photography

Exhibition is in the Anne White Gallery. Michael Mergen

was the juror. Twenty nine photographers from eleven

B/W Exhibition Photo taken from Internet

states were chosen for this show. Jan Chamberlains

B/W Digital Photo on Canvas inside Out was selected.

The exhibition can also be viewed on the internet. The

photos are cropped to fit squares on the internet. This

inside Out Digital Photo on Canvas by Jan Chamberllain

Is her second showing recently in a National Juried

Show. Cash prizes of over $3000 will be awarded.

Comments