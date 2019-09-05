Cape Photo in National Exhibition

Cape Photo is on display Sept 6-28 at the Academy of

the Arts in Lynchburg, VA. The National Photography

Exhibition is in the Anne White Gallery. Michael Mergen

was the juror. Twenty nine photographers from eleven

states were chosen for this show. Jan Chamberlains

B/W Digital Photo on Canvas inside Out was selected.

The exhibition can also be viewed on the internet. The

photos are cropped to fit squares on the internet. This

Is her second showing recently in a National Juried

Show. Cash prizes of over $3000 will be awarded.