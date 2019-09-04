Millenials who prefer socialism ignore the lessons of history
During my college years, I studied, worked and traveled in what was then the last days of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Personal lessons and observations from those two years abound. Among them: the glaringly stark failure of socialism.
Food was so scarce that citizens received ration coupons -- "talony" -- to buy basic staples like butter. Bananas were so exotic that few people knew how to eat them; when I brought some to friends from a hard currency store (available primarily to foreigners, who could buy items in dollars), they promptly tried to peel and eat them green.
When I was a student, my relatively new dormitory building was crumbling, as were hundreds of other buildings I walked by, because they were originally constructed with too little cement. Government building construction quotas had to be met, so the cement was diluted. As a result, after a few years of standing in the harsh weather, huge swaths of gray, monotonous concrete buildings would simply sheer off.
Consumer items were rare in stores, and to attain them required luck or a network of friends and influence, called "blat." Prices were government controlled to be ridiculously cheap. Almost anyone could afford anything, theoretically; there just wasn't anything to buy. When a shipment of laundry detergent -- or something luxurious like boots from Czechoslovakia or nylons from East Germany -- arrived, workers at a shop would call their friends to immediately come and queue in line and together they would buy as much as they could. These goods would then be hoarded in closets to barter with others.
Indeed, it was not unusual for me to come across a line on the street and ask what was the reason, and for the people not to know. The rule was, if there's a line, get in, because whatever people were lining up for could eventually be traded for something desired. Everyone carried a small shopping bag -- "setka" -- in their purse or tucked in a jacket, just in case.
For those outside the country -- especially at U.S. colleges -- many were seduced by Soviet Socialist propaganda. In Russia, it was said, prices were cheap (true, but meaningless), women were equal (constitutionally correct but in practice a lie), class divisions were erased (true in the sense that almost everyone in the cities led dreary lives, but false in the sense that stratification still existed, only, it was based on party status instead). If you were a Communist leader, you had access to luxury goods, dachas and vacation spots.
Several times due to my working with a particular American group, I was placed in a Communist party hotel, and the luxuries there were mindboggling compared to what was available on the streets or at regular Russian hotels. Of course, my room was also bugged for recording purposes (as was my dorm room as a student).
One summer I spent several weeks with a group called Volunteers for Peace in a small village helping to rebuild a Russian Orthodox Church. After the Revolution, which criminalized religion, the church had been turned into a library for a few decades and then allowed to decay. Elderly women still walked the village with small icons of the Messiah in their purses, sharing tales with me of how their grandmothers had carefully smuggled the art out when the church was originally closed. Rehabilitating the church was backbreaking but rewarding work, though probably not healthy. The first week was spent shoveling pigeon dung and hauling out refuse. Who knows what I inhaled?
But while in this village I made friends with a farmer who had three pleasant daughters around my age. They would invite me to dinner, and he would tell me about their life, which was clean and wholesome and with few things we would call luxuries but which were better than those around him. He was unique in the village, because he had left the collective farm to strike out on his own at a time when the government was beginning to allow private property. One of the first things he did was buy three broken down tractors and cannibalize their parts to rebuild one that would work.
After a year of farming, his first crop came in with bounty. He was promptly arrested for stealing. No one would have sold him a working tractor, the authorities told him, so clearly he stole it. In lieu of prison, he made a deal to provide some of his crop to help the collective farm meet its Socialist quota. When I asked if he resented that, he shrugged and said, "What else to do?" If he didn't pay, it was either prison or, like striking a match, he flicked the thumb and index finger of one hand against his other palm, they'd burn him down.
As the farmer continued to have more success each year, reaching yields 14 times and more the collective farm's -- something he credited to not overusing pesticides and rotating his crops -- along with simply working harder and taking pride in everything he did, his deal with the authorities continued to change. Not only was he providing for the collective farm when I met him, he was also providing for the hospital and orphanage.
Overall, it was clear he was happy, because he was "free" to do what he wanted on his own farm. His biggest pride: his house, which he had constructed himself from photos shown in an American "Better Homes and Garden" magazine from 20 years prior. He was confident his daughters would have a better life than him -- two of their boyfriends were already working with him -- and he was willing to work hard for that promise.
I tell these stories now because recent polls show young Americans increasingly prefer the idea of life in a socialist country. This sentiment is boosted by media glamorization of socialist politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who portray government control as an effective, egalitarian force to solve all ills.
The lesson of history, though, is that all-powerful government is never egalitarian, nor is it effective. It is also easily corrupted. And for the uninformed -- like A.O.C. -- who say, what about the Nordic states? Do your research. Their success -- economic production -- has been driven by capitalism, though their social safety nets are generous. But without capitalism, the safety nets would not be possible.
In this debate, on one side is the capitalist farmer, my long-ago friend in Russia, responsible for himself, caring for his family and harvesting the rewards, which benefit many: orphanage and hospital, the town, the ecology, the nation. On the other side, people who merely go through the motions, following whatever government plan is devised, not responsible for the results, whether it leads to crumbling buildings, barren store shelves or pesticide-saturated farmland. And if you disagree with these people who control the all-powerful government? Better not. Or you might meet, two fingers of one hand flicked against the other palm: Your home and livelihood burned down.
Or worse.
Please don't be seduced by the false promises and misinformed prophets of socialism.
Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
- New magazine in newspaper tomorrow: Football, life and more (8/21/19)
- In world rivalries, Trump isn't the beginning of the debate (8/14/19)
- Ban large capacity magazines, implement 'red flag' laws (8/7/19)
- Trump is wrong to constantly attack others (7/17/19)
- A Fourth of July secret for next year: Best place to watch fireworks (7/10/19)
- As Missouri implements medical marijuana laws, there should be no rush to legalize recreational use (7/3/19)
- Is there a profound breakdown in American democracy? (6/19/19)
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (9/3/19)Pulling the wool off of black sheeps' eyesIt must be tough feeling the need to apologize for and/or repeatedly explain something. This is rampant among politicians who use black people to make gains in the polls by humbly going through those motions. We black folks are stepping stones...
-
Editorial (9/3/19)Old Town Cape hire looks like perfect fit to leadYoud be hard-pressed to find a more-perfect person, based on qualifications and experience, to lead Old Town Cape. Cape Girardeaus downtown organization is welcoming home a downtown native in Liz Haynes. Haynes grew up in downtown, in the Indie...
-
-
Column (8/31/19)Capahas are a major reason behind areas connection to local baseballIf youre a Major League Baseball fan, this is the time of year things get really interesting. Fans, along with players and coaches, are watching the scoreboard every night to see if their team gained ground in the standings. The St. Louis...
-
-
-
Editorial (8/30/19)P&G, now 50 years in Cape County, plays important role in economyProctor & Gamble's Cape Girardeau County plant turned 50 in August. In late August of 1969, the first Pampers disposable diapers rolled off the production line. As stated in a recent article by business editor Jay Wolz, the plant produces and ships...
-
Editorial (8/29/19)Local football season begins tonight at HouckThe local football season kicks off tonight with the season opener for Southeast Missouri State University at home against regional rival Southern Illinois University. Last year's game in Carbondale was an epic back-and-forth game, won late in...
-
-
-
Editorial (8/28/19)B Magazine's Newsmaker edition a showstopper; event on Sept. 4If you haven't read the latest edition of B Magazine, the Southeast Missourian's business publication, you're missing out on some great content. It's the Newsmakers edition, which features 18 people who give selflessly in their efforts to make the...
-
-
Editorial (8/27/19)Notre Dame High has big shoes to fill as Bro. David leavesNotre Dame Regional High School is still in adjustment mode after the surprising announcement last week that Brother David Anthony Migliorino, OSF, will be leaving the school. Migliorino was beloved by almost everyone involved with the school. He...
-
Editorial (8/26/19)Corvettes group to make way to Cape GirardeauDowntown Cape will be humming on Tuesday, even more than usual. Nearly 1,000 Corvettes (and their owners) will converge here as part of the annual Corvette Caravan that ends at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Greene, Kentucky. The caravan...
-
-
Column (8/24/19)Cantrell's recovery is a story of hopeDavid Cantrell's life forever changed on June 9. The Navy captain and local businessman was struck by a vehicle while riding his motorcycle. His leg bled profusely. An off-duty EMT started a tourniquet to control the blood loss. Cantrell could...
-
-
Editorial (8/23/19)Football season is here; time to root for your schoolFootball is a big deal in Southeast Missouri. Towns have a way of rallying behind their hometown teams. Fans attend the games on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons, and there's plenty of "water cooler" talk about who the stand-out players are and...
-
-
Editorial (8/22/19)Shivelbine Music store celebrates milestonesWhen you think of band instruments in Southeast Missouri, you think of the name Shivelbine. The Shivelbine family, through its business, has provided musical instruments for thousands upon thousands of musicians over the years. This time of the year...
-
Column (8/21/19)New magazine in newspaper tomorrow: Football, life and moreThere will be a new magazine in the newspaper on Thursday, Aug. 22, previewing area high school football teams and Southeast Missouri State University: "Gridiron 2019," available to subscribers only. Those who buy the newspaper at a rack will need...
-
Column (8/20/19)Three signs you're a political drug addictSome people are clueless about politics, which is ill-advised; not long ago, I was one of those people. Some stay informed about politics, which is wise. And some smoke politics like an addict smokes weed, which is downright scary. That last group...
-
Editorial (8/20/19)Dental health organization looks to expand servicesOne of the United Way of Southeast Missouri's new funding partners for the next three years aims to provide or assist oral health services to adults, including the elderly. The Oral Health Coalition of Southeast Missouri was formed nearly 15 years...
-
Letter (8/20/19)Safety net becomes entanglementWhen food commodities from the government became available to poor people, my grandfather wouldn't take any. I was just a kid, and I didn't understand. Here was free food, and grandpa said no. He said they could get by without the free food so they...
-
Editorial (8/19/19)Patience and thanks as area steps into schoolIt may not officially die until the calendar flips to Sept. 23. The temperatures will continue to rise into the 90s. The swimming pool will still feel good for a few more weeks. But for many, the summer ended last week with the return of the...
-
-
-
Column (8/17/19)Stephen Limbaugh Sr., back in Cape, shares wisdomYou wont find many people of note more unassuming, yet fascinating, than Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. Limbaugh, 91, moved back to his hometown of Cape Girardeau on June 1 after four decades as a federal judge and attorney in St. Louis. In 1983,...
-
Column (8/14/19)In world rivalries, Trump isn't the beginning of the debateMy time in Belarus was full of great adventures with family, and I could write with love about its people, who are beautiful, and its history, which is fascinating, and its food, which is delicious. But today, in this world where trade negotiations...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires free registration: