*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

3rd Annual Smoked Chicken Fundraiser a Success!

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Kendra Eads- Executive Director, SEMO-NASV
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
Mitch Miller, Wells Kohlfeld (Head of Cookie Distribution), Courtland Kohlfeld, Rick Tanksley, Julia and Taylor Kohlfeld, Food Giant and SEMO-NASV staff.

Kohlfeld Distributing, First Missouri State Bank and Food Giant teamed up for the 3rd year in a row to support the efforts of SEMO-NASV (Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence) with a smoked chicken fundraiser. Cookies were provided by Diane Schweer. Over $2,300 was raised to support SEMO-NASV's programs for child and adult survivors of sexual violence. www.semonasv.org

Comments