Just say No to Bugs

As Im sitting here thinking about pest control and educating readers, I am in shock its already the month of September. Southeast Missouri is a very interesting environment concerning pests and the severity levels of certain bugs and arachnids. In addition to being surrounded by hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland in the region, large waterways and cities with tens of thousands of residents, we also get a fairly equal dose of all four seasons with typically high humidity levels. When you combine these factors while discussing pest populations and heavy infestations of certain types of bugs and spiders, all of these factors play a huge role.

It is very interesting when we meet customers who move to the Cape Girardeau area from other parts of the country, and we learn the differences of our region versus the region of their prior residence. For instance, recently we met a client originally from Arizona, and they were in shock they could walk through their yard barefoot without having to worry about scorpions.

While there are some pests like scorpions we thankfully do not have to worry about, there are others that are very dominant in our region. Two pests that come to mind that seem to be a problem every month out of the year in the Cape Girardeau region are brown recluse spiders and subterranean termites. As we are thinking about fall and weather transitions, there are multiple other pests in the region that will flare up depending on the season we are in. Having your home on a routine pest control maintenance program is the best way to ensure you keep the seasonal pests at bay, while also continually attacking the regular pests like the recluse and others that are always an issue.

Aaron Eades is the owner of Elite Pest Control