Letter to the Editor

The Left's socialist agenda

Tuesday, September 3, 2019

The current Democratic presidential candidates are advocating socialist policies to the delight of the small-government enthusiasts. Most Americans understand that capitalism provides the quickest path to prosperity for all who are willing to put forth the effort. Socialism leads to a Venezuelan style economy. Shrewd Americans refuse to live under these miserable and inhumane conditions. All they want is to live the American dream.

Since shrinking government power irks the Democrat Party, it tries to paint all who support it as members of an extreme right-wing group. If all the White Nationalists gathered in one place, they could not fill a telephone booth. The KKK has at most 8,000 members out of 300 million Americans. Except for the non-stop exposure the media gives them, all extreme right-wing groups are irrelevant. No Democrat presidential candidate spoke out against the Dayton shooter, the shooter of the Republican members of Congress or the violence of Antifa. Recently, a top Democrat called for violence against those who disagree with the partys policies.

The Republican Party is alive and well. According to Federal Election Commissions filings for July, Republicans raised $21 million, destroying the meager $8 million the Democrats raised. The Republicans are flush with cash. The Democrats must go to Mexico and beg for it.

The Democrats are guilty of excessive generosity of other peoples money. Excessive taxes are the only way to pay for the Democrats social policies. Sad thing, is, eventually you run out of this money.

DREW ELGIN, Jackson