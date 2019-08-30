P&G, now 50 years in Cape County, plays important role in economy

Editorial

Proctor & Gamble's Cape Girardeau County plant turned 50 in August.

In late August of 1969, the first Pampers disposable diapers rolled off the production line.

As stated in a recent article by business editor Jay Wolz, the plant produces and ships several billion dollars worth of diapers, paper towels and toilet paper throughout North America. Some diaper products have a worldwide distribution.

The local plant makes about 40% of all the Pampers and Luvs diapers in North America. That's quite a lot of production.

The plant managers praised the people that make the plant so successful.

"Hands down, it's our people," said Han Oh, manager of Baby Care and the overall site leader. He's worked at the company for 24 years. "They're proud to work here, and I love the company because of how much it invests in people and how much it centers the business around people."

B Magazine published a story sometime ago about former P&G employees who have gone on to be successful in their own entrepreneurial efforts. If you missed the story, make sure to check out the online story with this editorial.

It can't be overstated what P&G means to the local economy. The company employs more than 1,000 employees. It also is active in charity efforts such as the United Way.

We wish the local manufacturing plant a happy 50th anniversary, and we tip our caps to the employees and management who play a large role in keeping the country stocked up on diapers and paper towels. We'd be a mess without them, in more ways than one.