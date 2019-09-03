Winter is Coming: Prepare your lawn

Its amazing to think September is already here. Moving forward in the next weeks and months ahead, we should begin to see the transition to cooler temperature and cooler soil. Hopefully the extreme, stressful heat of summer has ended. This year has seemed like an enigma compared to years past concerning the amount of rainfall we have had since January. In multiple Missouri counties, we have had more than double the amount of rainfall in 2019 compared to 2018. This has posed a difficult task during the weed growth months in yards to help keep all of those thriving plants at bay. Nutsedge, crabgrass, foxtail and several others have been the predominant plants difficult to control, in part due to the massive amounts of rainfall. Like a two-edged sword, the extra rainfall has been extremely helpful with keeping the heat stress levels of yards lower, assuming you do not have an irrigation system.

Moving forward with the task of providing you with a healthy, thriving, green lawn: fall is the perfect time to overseed and aerate your lawn, since those soil temperatures are finally cooler. If you have a cool-season grass in your lawn like fescue, Kentucky blue grass, etc., now is the time to act and speak to a professional to develop an overseeding strategy. Choosing the right seed, utilizing a machine that efficiently plants that type of seed and applying the proper fertilizer to help that seed get started are all things we can help guide you with here at Green Grass Guys. Yards that are properly overseeded and thrive with the correct seed brand have a healthy thickness that if maintained correctly will not suffer as greatly from massive weed takeovers in the warmer months. September through October is the perfect 8-week period to have your lawn seeded for cool season grass.

Ryan Dillick is the operation and sales manager for Green Grass Guys.